Slack has fallen over for a subset of users, as the messaging platform admitted that "something's not quite right" with a number of its critical services. The outage coincides with the return to work from a three-day weekend for many of the company's US users.

CISA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Energy have released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) detailing campaigns conducted by state-sponsored Russian cyber actors from 2011 to 2018 that targeted U.S. and international Energy Sector organizations. The CSA highlights historical tactics, techniques, and procedures as well as mitigations Energy Sector organizations can take now to protect their networks.

Join us next week for Open Source 101, a one-day conference where we'll dive into the latest around FOSS virtual & augmented reality, and look at the implications of enabling automated testing upstream! Designed for developers, technologists, students and decision makers alike, this educational event will touch on different tools and processes that are integral to navigating different aspects of open source. It's an excellent opportunity for novice learners but also for those more experienced to reinforce any insights that they might have,

This is a recorded online presentation about curl that I did today, March 24 2022. How it started, grew, where it is today, how we make it and where it perhaps might go in the future.

A sharp-eyed search marketer noticed that Yoast was generating duplicate sitemaps. It’s not known how long this has been happening, but the head of SEO at Yoast acknowledged the bug and noted that Yoast is aware of the problem and says it is working on a fix.

Redis has introduced RedisJSON 2, an enhanced version of the Redis module that implements the JSON Data Interchange Standard as a native data type. The module can be used to store, update and fetch JSON values from Redis documents. Redis is an open source, BSD licensed, advanced key-value store where the keys can contain strings, hashes, lists, sets and sorted sets. It’s popular for web development as a session state store because of its simplicity and rich data structure support.

I recently discovered a race condition (https://crbug.com/project-zero/2247) in the Linux kernel. (While trying to explain to someone how the fix for CVE-2021-0920 worked - I was explaining why the Unix GC is now safe, and then got confused because I couldn't actually figure out why it's safe after that fix, eventually realizing that it actually isn't safe.) It's a fairly narrow race window, so I was wondering whether it could be hit with a small number of attempts - especially on kernels that aren't built with CONFIG_PREEMPT, which would make it possible to preempt a thread with another thread, as I described at LSSEU2019. This is a writeup of how I managed to hit the race on a normal Linux desktop kernel, with a hit rate somewhere around 30% if the proof of concept has been tuned for the specific machine. I didn't do a full exploit though, I stopped at getting evidence of use-after-free (UAF) accesses (with the help of a very large file descriptor table and userfaultfd, which might not be available to normal users depending on system configuration) because that's the part I was curious about. This also demonstrates that even very small race conditions can still be exploitable if someone sinks enough time into writing an exploit, so be careful if you dismiss very small race windows as unexploitable or don't treat such issues as security bugs.

today's howtos How to Install and Configure MySQL on Ubuntu MySQL is an open-source, powerful, and widely used relational database management system (RDBMS) that organizes the data into single or multiple data tables where data types may be related to each other. Structured Query Language (SQL) works with RDBMSes, and when someone wants to store or manage a massive volume of data, they will acquire the service of relational database and SQL. This article shows how to configure MySQL on your Ubuntu 18.04 server. It also shows you how to enable authentication, followed by service management. In the end, you will also learn how to test the service to verify the successful configuration.

How to install Slackware 15 Slackware is one of the oldest linux distributions active today. Back in my days Slackware was considered “hard” and “difficult” (read that sentence with an old lady voice). But after this article where I’ll show how to install Slackware 15 – with KDE desktop – you’ll judge that by yourself.

Easily Integrate Linux Malware Detect with ClamAV - kifarunix.com Follow through this guide to learn how you can integrate Linux Malware Detect with ClamAV. Linux Malware Detect (LMD), can be configured to use ClamAV as scanner engine for improved performance on large file sets. The clamscan engine is used in conjunction with native ClamAV signatures updated through freshclam along with LMD signatures providing additional detection capabilities.

How to install Geany on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy - Linux Shout Tutorial to install the Geany using command terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish to start writing code. Text editors are plentiful in the Linux world, IDEs (Integrated Development Environments) for programming are fewer, but still enough. It becomes difficult if you are looking for a mixture of both, ie a small and fast IDE that can also be used as a text editor. This is where Geany com

Hacked GDB Dashboard Puts It All On Display | Hackaday Not everyone is a fan of GUI interfaces. But some tasks really lend themselves to something over a bare command line. Very few people enjoy old command line text editors like edlin or ed. Debugging is another task where showing source files and variables at all times makes sense. Of course, you don’t absolutely have to have a GUI per se. You can also use a Text User Interface (TUI). In fact, you can build gdb — the GNU Debugger — with a built-in TUI mode. Try adding –tui to your gdb command line and see what happens. There are also many GUI frontends for gdb, but [cyrus-and] has an easy way to get a very useful TUI-like interface to gdb that doesn’t require rebuilding gdb or even hacking its internals in any way.

How to install Microsoft Fonts on Zorin OS 16 - Invidious In this video, we are looking at how to install Microsoft Fonts on Zorin OS 16.