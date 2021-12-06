today's leftovers
Nextcloud and MariaDB collaborate to boost scalability and high availability for customers
Nextcloud and MariaDB announce a new partnership to bring Nextcloud customers a better database experience. With MariaDB, users are guaranteed to have a reliable, scalable, high-performance database solution. Nextcloud customers will now be able to perform large deployments without hesitation and have a flexible, open source enterprise database.
Conway’s Law applied to the industry as a whole
Melvin Conway famously said that organizations design systems that mirror their own communication structure. But how about Conway’s Law applied to the entire industry rather than a single company?
The tech industry, and open source (OSS) in particular, are mostly shaped now around the dominating communication structure — GitHub. Nadia Eghbal’s book “Working in Public” does a great job at explaining how OSS’s centralization around a big platform mirrors what happened everywhere on the internet, with us going from personal websites to social networks.
Call for contributions to help identify Europe’s most Critical Open Source Software
Using open source plays a central role in allowing European public administrations to deliver their services. Sadly, some of the software and tools that public administrations use to build their business applications, could be in a critical state of health – that is software in danger of discontinuation, ongoing software updates and bug fixes. Recent examples such as the log4j vulnerability highlight the need for alertness on heavily relied upon software. There is a clear and urgent need to identify such critical software, and strengthen the communities and or explore other mitigation solutions.
PiSpy, The Camera Setup Designed To Make Biological Observations Better
Back in grad school, we biology students were talking shop at lunch one day. We “lab rats” were talking about the tools of the trade, which for most of us included things like gel electrophoresis, restriction endonucleases, and polymerase chain reaction. Not to be left out, a fellow who studied fire ants chimed in that his main tool was a lawn chair, which he set up by a Dumpster in a convenience store parking lot to watch a fire ant colony. Such is the glamor of field biology.
Playing Skyrim on a Chromebook with Steam rocks (once it’s running)
Just an FYI, the alpha version of Steam is only available on a small number of Chromebooks. You’ve got to have the right hardware—at least 8GB of RAM and an 11th-gen Core i5 or i7 processor, a rare combination for often-modest Chromebooks, many of which often run Arm-based processors instead. Check out our roundup of the best Chromebooks if you want to learn even more about these low-cost laptops.
DebConf22 Kosovo segregation of women exposed
Accommodation plans have been published. We are alarmed to see that segregation will be in force. It makes poor doors look respectable. Ninety-eight percent (98%) of Debian Developers are male. These are employees of Google, Red Hat and Ubuntu disguised in Debian t-shirts. Accommodation advice gives them a list of hotels, their rooms paid by their employers. Each man will have an air-conditioned private room in the historic village center. Balkan women from Albania, Macedonia, Serbia and other low-income countries will be bussed in to the conference to correct the male imbalance. Fifty tickets have been reserved for this purpose, the equivalent of one bus, as we previously anticipated here. The accommodation advice tells us that Balkan women will be stored in the Innovation and Training Park (ITP). In fact, the ITP is the former KFOR base for military peacekeepers. Women will be there in the bunk beds in the dormitories.
today's howtos
FreeBSD 13.1-BETA3 Now Available
The third BETA build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 13.1-BETA3 amd64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA3 i386 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA3 powerpc GENERIC o 13.1-BETA3 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.1-BETA3 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 13.1-BETA3 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.1-BETA3 armv6 RPI-B o 13.1-BETA3 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.1-BETA3 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA3 aarch64 RPI o 13.1-BETA3 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.1-BETA3 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.1-BETA3 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.1-BETA3 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.1-BETA3 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 13.1-BETA3 riscv64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA3 riscv64 GENERICSD Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.1" branch. A summary of changes since 13.1-BETA2 includes: o Miscellaneous updates and fixes to the USB subsystem. o A bug fix in initialization of sblock.fs_maxbsize in newfs(8) had been addressed. o Miscellaneous updates and fixes to lindebugfs. o Compatibility fixes that are now not necessary in libcxxrt have been removed. o A compile-time change to compiler-rt had been implemented. o OpenSSL had been updated to version 1.1.1n. o A build-time fix when defining WITHOUT_BOOT in src.conf(5) had been addressed. o A fix to virtio_random(4) to avoid a deadlock had been implemented. o A build fix to if_epair(4) had been implemented. o The REPRODUCIBLE_BUILD option had been enabled by default. o The leap-seconds file had been updated to version 3676924800. o The timezone database had been updated to version 2022a. o A fix for vga(4) and vt(4) that could potentially lead to no video/console output had been addressed. o An update to arm64-specific code to make get_pcpu() a function had been implemented. o Support for automatically loading decryption keys from ZFS filesystems had been implemented. A list of changes since 13.0-RELEASE is available in the releng/13.1 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.1R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.1-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/13.1-BETA3/ BASIC-CI images can be found at: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/CI-IMAGES/13.1-BETA3/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.
today's leftovers
