Today we are looking at how to install OSU! Lazer on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

If you're looking for a kanban board that’s simple to install and use to help you get control over your mounting tasks, Jack Wallen believes Focalboard might be just the ticket. Most kanban boards and project management tools are built around the idea of teams and larger projects. But what about smaller teams or even individuals that need to be able to track their projects with a kanban board-style system?

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install or upgrade to the latest version of uGet download manager on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.

TeamViewer functions as a cross-platform remote desktop software application, which has the capability of connecting one remote user to another remote user’s machine to initiate application installation or make assistive system configurations. You do not need to worry about any security breaches while using TeamViewer because one only gets access/control of a remote computer if that remote machine has TeamViewer installed and the user of that machine avails generated User ID and Passcode from this app. Therefore, both remote computers need to have TeamViewer installed and configured for one user to have access control over another machine. Thanks to TeamViewer, it is now possible to perform remote maintenance, troubleshooting, and configuration on remote machines whose users don’t have the needed technical prowess over such tasks.

MariaDB is a reputable and open-source relational database management system, that offers invaluable database solutions to numerous users around the operating system ecosystem. Since it is a MySQL fork, it has earned a community-developed status. The latter statement implies that MariaDB has growing community user support for individuals that are new to the database software or seek its advanced knowledge base and application. Ensure you have sudo/root user privileges on the RHEL 8 system you are using.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Geeqie on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Geeqie is a free open software image viewer and organizer program for Linux. It is designed with several features including thumbnail view, zoom, and filtering option. Geeqie also supports external editors. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Geeqie lightweight image viewer on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

When we develop an application, we need code analyzers to help us debug errors and tell us where we have made mistakes. Well, Python has a significant tool, and today you will learn how to install it. In short, this post is about how to install PyLint on Ubuntu 20.04.

We know that web servers are an important and indispensable part of the community. That’s why lately, we have dedicated some tutorials on Nginx. Today we will do another one. Today, you will learn how to redirect from one domain to another in Nginx and Debian 11.

FreeBSD 13.1-BETA3 Now Available The third BETA build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 13.1-BETA3 amd64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA3 i386 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA3 powerpc GENERIC o 13.1-BETA3 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.1-BETA3 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 13.1-BETA3 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.1-BETA3 armv6 RPI-B o 13.1-BETA3 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.1-BETA3 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA3 aarch64 RPI o 13.1-BETA3 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.1-BETA3 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.1-BETA3 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.1-BETA3 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.1-BETA3 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 13.1-BETA3 riscv64 GENERIC o 13.1-BETA3 riscv64 GENERICSD Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.1" branch. A summary of changes since 13.1-BETA2 includes: o Miscellaneous updates and fixes to the USB subsystem. o A bug fix in initialization of sblock.fs_maxbsize in newfs(8) had been addressed. o Miscellaneous updates and fixes to lindebugfs. o Compatibility fixes that are now not necessary in libcxxrt have been removed. o A compile-time change to compiler-rt had been implemented. o OpenSSL had been updated to version 1.1.1n. o A build-time fix when defining WITHOUT_BOOT in src.conf(5) had been addressed. o A fix to virtio_random(4) to avoid a deadlock had been implemented. o A build fix to if_epair(4) had been implemented. o The REPRODUCIBLE_BUILD option had been enabled by default. o The leap-seconds file had been updated to version 3676924800. o The timezone database had been updated to version 2022a. o A fix for vga(4) and vt(4) that could potentially lead to no video/console output had been addressed. o An update to arm64-specific code to make get_pcpu() a function had been implemented. o Support for automatically loading decryption keys from ZFS filesystems had been implemented. A list of changes since 13.0-RELEASE is available in the releng/13.1 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.1R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.1-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/13.1-BETA3/ BASIC-CI images can be found at: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/CI-IMAGES/13.1-BETA3/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.