Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 25th of March 2022 11:14:09 AM Filed under
Red Hat

  • Red Hat Lowers Barriers to Artificial Intelligence Projects with Red Hat OpenShift

    Red Hat OpenShift 4.10 adds new capabilities in support of AI, along with NVIDIA AI Enterprise 2.0 certification to help streamline development and fuel innovation around intelligent applications

  • Command Line Heroes: Season 9: Lurking Logic Bombs

    Logic bombs rarely have warning sounds. And when a logic bomb is discovered, there isn’t always enough time to defuse it. But there are ways to catch them.

  • The risk of undermanaged open source software

    There are a lot of myths surrounding open source software, but one that continues to permeate conversations is that open source is not as secure as proprietary offerings. At face value, this claim would seem to hold merit as how do you secure a supply chain for a product that is created in an environment where anyone can contribute to it?

    But perceptions are changing, as open source code is running many of the most sophisticated computational workloads known to mankind. In fact, according to Red Hat’s 2022 The State of Enterprise Open Source report, 89% of respondents believe that enterprise open source software is as secure or more secure than proprietary software.

  • 5 Harvard Business Review articles that will resonate with CIOs right now

    From hybrid work to artificial intelligence and everything in between, these HBR articles cover the critical topics IT leaders care about most

  • Remote work isn't enough: 5 tips for the future of flexibility at work | The Enterprisers Project

    For most of us, our pre-pandemic work lives centered heavily around a physical office space. Fueled by in-person interactions, workplace perks, and office social events, a strong sense of community and culture was important to the success of any organization.

    The pandemic changed this. No longer is remote work seen as a perk – it’s now a common offering that’s here to stay. To compete for talent, companies need to focus on being “people-first.” This means providing employees with the flexibility they need, and merely offering remote work will no longer cut it.

  • "March of the penguins" or "How the OS vendors get their ducks in a row" - Fedora Magazine

    Various engineers that work on the Fedora Linux product line are brewing up a storm again. To find out more about their plans for world domination, check out this video!

  • Balancing transparency as an open source community manager | Opensource.com

    Several weeks ago, my friend and colleague Kashyap Chamarthy posted an essay titled "What makes an effective open-source 'community gardener?'" By community gardener, he means what most of us traditionally call a community manager. I like his choice of terminology, though, as I've written before about how difficult it is even to define what a community manager does, let alone the right thing to call it.

    The "gardener" metaphor is good because a community needs nurturing, weeding, watering, light, and so on. However, the implication that it can become overgrown with weeds without a gardener isn't particularly charitable to the community members. Community organizers, liaisons, and leaders all suffer from different problems, too, because the community does a lot of these functions on its own.

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux Candy: emoj - find relevant emoji from text

The internet has rapidly transformed the way we communicate. Since body language and verbal tone are not conveyed in text messages or e-mails, we’ve developed alternate ways to convey nuanced meaning. The most prominent change to our online style has been the addition of two new-age hieroglyphic languages: emoticons and emoji. Emoji originated from the smiley, which first evolved into emoticons, followed by emoji and stickers in recent years. Smiley first appeared in the 1960s and is regarded as the first expression symbols. Smiley is a yellow face with two dots for eyes and a wide grin which is printed on buttons, brooches, and t-shirts. Read more

OSZU3 System-in-Package (SiP) combines AMD Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC with 2GB RAM, PMIC, passive components

Octavo Systems has collaborated with AMD Xilinx for the OSZU3 system-in-package (SiP) that combines Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZU3 with up to 2GB RAM, power management circuitry, and other components into a compact (40×20.5mm) 600-ball BGA package. We’ve already written about other Octavo Systems SiPs in the past with solutions like OSD3358x (TI Sitara AM3358) and OSD32MP15x (STMicro STM32MP1), but the OSZU3 packs a much more powerful and flexible chip with the AMD Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC offering both Cortex-A53 & Cortex-R5F cores, Arm Mali-400 GPU, and FPGA fabric. Read more

Dongshan Nezha STU devkit features Allwinner D1 RISC-V SoM/SBC

Dongshan Nezha STU is a development kit comprised of an Allwinner D1 RISC-V system-on-module (SoM) and a carrier board with three 40-pin headers to access I/Os from the RISC-V processor. While not quite as compact as the Sipeed LicheeRV module, the “Dongshan Nezha STU Core” module also doubles as a standalone single board computer (SBC) with USB-C, Ethernet and HDMI ports, plus a MicroSD card socket for the firmware, which reminds me of the Khadas Edge design. Read more

Tumbleweed Gets GNOME 42

openSUSE’s rolling release quickly gave Tumbleweed users the freshly released GNOME 42. This highly anticipated release from GNOME contributors landed in the 20220323 snapshot. GNOME 42 has a new global dark User Interface style preference and comes with a redesigned screenshot feature. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6