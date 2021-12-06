IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat Lowers Barriers to Artificial Intelligence Projects with Red Hat OpenShift
Red Hat OpenShift 4.10 adds new capabilities in support of AI, along with NVIDIA AI Enterprise 2.0 certification to help streamline development and fuel innovation around intelligent applications
-
Command Line Heroes: Season 9: Lurking Logic Bombs
Logic bombs rarely have warning sounds. And when a logic bomb is discovered, there isn’t always enough time to defuse it. But there are ways to catch them.
-
The risk of undermanaged open source software
There are a lot of myths surrounding open source software, but one that continues to permeate conversations is that open source is not as secure as proprietary offerings. At face value, this claim would seem to hold merit as how do you secure a supply chain for a product that is created in an environment where anyone can contribute to it?
But perceptions are changing, as open source code is running many of the most sophisticated computational workloads known to mankind. In fact, according to Red Hat’s 2022 The State of Enterprise Open Source report, 89% of respondents believe that enterprise open source software is as secure or more secure than proprietary software.
-
5 Harvard Business Review articles that will resonate with CIOs right now
From hybrid work to artificial intelligence and everything in between, these HBR articles cover the critical topics IT leaders care about most
-
Remote work isn't enough: 5 tips for the future of flexibility at work | The Enterprisers Project
For most of us, our pre-pandemic work lives centered heavily around a physical office space. Fueled by in-person interactions, workplace perks, and office social events, a strong sense of community and culture was important to the success of any organization.
The pandemic changed this. No longer is remote work seen as a perk – it’s now a common offering that’s here to stay. To compete for talent, companies need to focus on being “people-first.” This means providing employees with the flexibility they need, and merely offering remote work will no longer cut it.
-
"March of the penguins" or "How the OS vendors get their ducks in a row" - Fedora Magazine
Various engineers that work on the Fedora Linux product line are brewing up a storm again. To find out more about their plans for world domination, check out this video!
-
Balancing transparency as an open source community manager | Opensource.com
Several weeks ago, my friend and colleague Kashyap Chamarthy posted an essay titled "What makes an effective open-source 'community gardener?'" By community gardener, he means what most of us traditionally call a community manager. I like his choice of terminology, though, as I've written before about how difficult it is even to define what a community manager does, let alone the right thing to call it.
The "gardener" metaphor is good because a community needs nurturing, weeding, watering, light, and so on. However, the implication that it can become overgrown with weeds without a gardener isn't particularly charitable to the community members. Community organizers, liaisons, and leaders all suffer from different problems, too, because the community does a lot of these functions on its own.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 473 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
7 hours 39 min ago
14 hours 42 min ago
16 hours 36 min ago
16 hours 57 min ago
17 hours 24 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago
18 hours 16 min ago
19 hours 9 min ago