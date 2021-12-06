Tumbleweed Gets GNOME 42
openSUSE’s rolling release quickly gave Tumbleweed users the freshly released GNOME 42.
This highly anticipated release from GNOME contributors landed in the 20220323 snapshot.
GNOME 42 has a new global dark User Interface style preference and comes with a redesigned screenshot feature.
