Linux Candy: emoj - find relevant emoji from text

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 25th of March 2022 11:54:39 AM Filed under
Software

The internet has rapidly transformed the way we communicate. Since body language and verbal tone are not conveyed in text messages or e-mails, we’ve developed alternate ways to convey nuanced meaning. The most prominent change to our online style has been the addition of two new-age hieroglyphic languages: emoticons and emoji.

Emoji originated from the smiley, which first evolved into emoticons, followed by emoji and stickers in recent years. Smiley first appeared in the 1960s and is regarded as the first expression symbols. Smiley is a yellow face with two dots for eyes and a wide grin which is printed on buttons, brooches, and t-shirts.

Linux Candy: emoj - find relevant emoji from text

OSZU3 System-in-Package (SiP) combines AMD Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC with 2GB RAM, PMIC, passive components

Octavo Systems has collaborated with AMD Xilinx for the OSZU3 system-in-package (SiP) that combines Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZU3 with up to 2GB RAM, power management circuitry, and other components into a compact (40×20.5mm) 600-ball BGA package. We’ve already written about other Octavo Systems SiPs in the past with solutions like OSD3358x (TI Sitara AM3358) and OSD32MP15x (STMicro STM32MP1), but the OSZU3 packs a much more powerful and flexible chip with the AMD Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC offering both Cortex-A53 & Cortex-R5F cores, Arm Mali-400 GPU, and FPGA fabric. Read more

Dongshan Nezha STU devkit features Allwinner D1 RISC-V SoM/SBC

Dongshan Nezha STU is a development kit comprised of an Allwinner D1 RISC-V system-on-module (SoM) and a carrier board with three 40-pin headers to access I/Os from the RISC-V processor. While not quite as compact as the Sipeed LicheeRV module, the “Dongshan Nezha STU Core” module also doubles as a standalone single board computer (SBC) with USB-C, Ethernet and HDMI ports, plus a MicroSD card socket for the firmware, which reminds me of the Khadas Edge design. Read more

Tumbleweed Gets GNOME 42

openSUSE’s rolling release quickly gave Tumbleweed users the freshly released GNOME 42. This highly anticipated release from GNOME contributors landed in the 20220323 snapshot. GNOME 42 has a new global dark User Interface style preference and comes with a redesigned screenshot feature. Read more

