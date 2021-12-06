Android Leftovers

Chrome vs Chromium: Which One Is the Best Browser?

Google Chrome and Chromium both were released in 2008, where Chrome was introduced by Google and Chromium by The Chromium Project. Soon after that, Google Chrome gained worldwide popularity, while users appreciates Chromium for its Open-source nature and some extra features. However, if you want to learn which one should be your best pick, you have to learn the basic difference between Chrome and Chromium. So, we are here today to show you the points where a battle of Chrome vs Chromium can occur.

4 Reasons Why Hackers Use Kali Linux

Apart from Kali Linux, there are numerous other penetration testing distros in the market. So why do ethical hackers prefer Kali over other OSes? Hacking has become popular because of the rapid transmission of information online. Ethical hacking helps identify vulnerabilities in a system and increases security by repairing them. It also secures systems against hackers who might steal valuable information.