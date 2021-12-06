Whether you are using Linux as a server or desktop, knowing open ports or ports in use can be helpful in a variety of situations.

For example, if you are running an Apache or Ngnix based web server, the port in use should be 80 or 443. Checking the ports will confirm that. Similarly, you can check which port is being used by SMTP or SSH or some other services. Knowing which ports are in use can be helpful while allocating the ports to a new service.

You may also check if there are open ports for intrusion detection.