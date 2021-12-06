Parrot 5.0 Security OS Released with Linux Kernel 5.16, New Hacking Tools, and LTS Support
Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” (Stable) operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 5.16, Parrot 5.0 is here almost a year after Parrot 4.11 with a new LTS (Long-Term Support) release model, a new architect edition, an experimental Raspberry Pi edition, as well as a plethora of new tools for ethical hackers and penetration testers.
Meet Parrot Architect Edition, a minimalist ISO image of Parrot OS that only features an installer to let expert users fully customize their installations.
LibreOffice ecosystem interview: Michael Meeks at Collabora Productivity
Following our interviews with Caolán McNamara at Red Hat and Thorsten Behrens at allotropia, today we’re talking to Michael Meeks from Collabora Productivity...
Games: Desktop, Console, and Gamescope
Lets go over my new setup on Linux that I'm gaming on.
The Steam Deck is a brilliant little piece of kit. But as I sit here playing with my Deck all day, I get more and more frustrated by what it *could* be, but simply is not yet.
Along the Edge is a visual novel set in the European countryside, where your choices impact the main character's personality and appearance.
DEMON'S TILT, a frantic pinball game from WIZNWAR / FLARB LLC currently has a Playable rating for Steam Deck but it may get bumped up to Verified.
In the latest patch, the developer noted: "We're not verified quite yet, but I think this update should address the minor glitches Valve found when attempting to get Steam Deck verified.". Nice to see more developers pay attention and fix up issues for Deck gamers.
On Steam, one of the official Valve-picked moderators of the Steam Deck hub has a new post up they've pinned to gather information on problematic Steam Deck Verified titles.
Gamescope, for those not aware, is a Wayland compositor originally forked from the older SteamOS 2 compositor. It's a big part of what makes Gaming Mode on the Steam Deck do all it can.
today's howtos
-
Whether you are using Linux as a server or desktop, knowing open ports or ports in use can be helpful in a variety of situations.
For example, if you are running an Apache or Ngnix based web server, the port in use should be 80 or 443. Checking the ports will confirm that. Similarly, you can check which port is being used by SMTP or SSH or some other services. Knowing which ports are in use can be helpful while allocating the ports to a new service.
You may also check if there are open ports for intrusion detection.
-
A few days ago, we have discussed how to set up a three-node Ansible lab using Vagrant in Linux. In this article, we are going to learn Ansible fundamental concepts such as Ansible inventory and configuration files in detail.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vtiger CRM on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Vtiger is an open source CRM that enables support, sales, marketing teams to collaborate and organize to boost business growth and improve customer delight. Vtiger CRM also includes email, inventory, project management, and other tools, providing a complete business management suite.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Vtiger CRM on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
umerous Linux Mint users have reported seeing a dark or blank screen upon startup. This issue can be challenging to resolve, especially for Linux users with less technical skills. This problem appears to be connected to the Nvidia video drivers. Fortunately, there are several relatively straightforward ways for resolving this particular visual problem, as seen in this article guide.
-
How do you "autostart" programs on Linux? While the big desktop environments (like GNOME and Plasma) simplify this, knowing how to setup your autostart programs is especially important for standalone window manager users. While there are a number of ways to do this, I'm going to show you the two ways that I use.
-
Ubuntu is the world’s most popular Linux distribution thanks to its extensive app store and robust hardware support. Whether you use it as your main operating system or you primarily use Windows, being able to remote desktop into Ubuntu from time-to-time is super useful.
Thankfully, Ubuntu has great built-in support for remote desktops, so you can easily use some of the best remote desktop software, specifically the best remote desktop for Linux, to remotely access your Linux computer.
Virtual network computing (VNC) is the predominant method used to remote desktop into Ubuntu, and you should be able to use any VNC-based remote desktop client to connect to it. It’s also possible to use Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) or third-party commercial solutions.
-
Linux servers are a great, cost-effective way for businesses to store and share data. Linux is open-source, so it provides plenty of resources and community cooperation. However, that also brings security concerns.
If you’re going to run a Linux server, you have to know how to secure it properly. This article will provide you with all you need to know to secure your Linux server, regardless of what Linux distro you’re running.
Here are the steps for securing a Linux server
-
In this video, I am going to show how to install SparkyLinux 2022.03.
-
In this tutorial, I will show you how to solve the error message “Failed to connect to FTP server” on the WordPress site. Do not panic because this is a small issue you can sort by giving explicit permissions.
This error does occur due to permission issues with the WordPress server. The web server does not grant permission explicitly, so the administrator must allow and grant permission so that communication can be established.
-
Pop!_OS is a rather new player in the world of Linux operating systems but it has quickly risen up the ranks to become one of the more enjoyable options overall.
With a custom Pop!_OS Shop and a variety of user experience optimizations, it certainly does appeal to the target audience of beginners, and professionals alike.
In order to maximize the potential of your new Pop!_OS install, follow the steps below to begin customization.
