IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
IBM Vet Irving Wladawsky-Berger: The Widening Gap Between Technological and Institutional Change
A few weeks ago I read The Exponential Age Will Transform Economics Forever, an article in Wired by Azeem Azhar based on his recently published book The Exponential Age. Azhar’s central thesis is that the chasm between what technology allows us to do and what our institutions are prepared to handle has been rapidly widening. New technologies are being invented and scaled at an ever-faster pace. But our institutions, - including our economic systems, political organizations and social norms, - are changing much more slowly. While technological advances follow an exponential curve, institutional adaptation follow a straight, incremental line.
The gap between technological and institutional change is nothing new. Ever since the advent of the Industrial Revolution, there’s been a significant time lag between the emergence of a transformative technology and its ensuing impact on economies and societies. Even after reaching a tipping point of market acceptance, it takes considerable time, - often decades, - for their benefits to be fully realized.
In The Productivity J-Curve, a 2018 NBER paper, Erik Brynjolfsson, Daniel Rock, and Chad Syverson explained that general purpose, transformative technologies, - such as the steam engine, electricity, and semiconductors, - “are the defining technologies of their times and can radically change the economic environment. They have great potential from the outset, but realizing that potential requires larger intangible and often unmeasured investments and a fundamental rethinking of the organization of production itself.”
Discoverability in API design | Adam Young’s Web Log
Answering these questions can be automated. The user, and the tools they use, can discover the answers by working with the system. That is what I mean when I use the word “Discoverability.”
We missed some opportunities to answer these questions when we designed the APIs for Keystone OpenStack. I’d like to talk about how to improve on what we did there.
First I’d like to state what not to do.
CPE Weekly Update - Week of March 21st - 25th – Fedora Community Blog
Purpose of this team is to take care of day to day business regarding CentOS and Fedora Infrastructure and Fedora release engineering work.
It’s responsible for services running in Fedora and CentOS infrastructure and preparing things for the new Fedora release (mirrors, mass branching, new namespaces etc.).
Want a stronger team? Embrace open culture | Enable Sysadmin
I'm a Red Hat technical account manager (TAM). A few months ago, a customer contacted me about a major outage when system boot drives failed on dozens of hypervisor systems at four different sites—simultaneously. The outage killed hundreds of virtual machines and stressed backup sites across the United States.
Parrot 5.0 Security OS Released with Linux Kernel 5.16, New Hacking Tools, and LTS Support
Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” (Stable) operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 5.16, Parrot 5.0 is here almost a year after Parrot 4.11 with a new LTS (Long-Term Support) release model, a new architect edition, an experimental Raspberry Pi edition, as well as a plethora of new tools for ethical hackers and penetration testers. Meet Parrot Architect Edition, a minimalist ISO image of Parrot OS that only features an installer to let expert users fully customize their installations.
LibreOffice ecosystem interview: Michael Meeks at Collabora Productivity
Following our interviews with Caolán McNamara at Red Hat and Thorsten Behrens at allotropia, today we’re talking to Michael Meeks from Collabora Productivity...
Games: Desktop, Console, and Gamescope
