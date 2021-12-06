Today we will discuss the routine topic- What is the future of Linux Admins. Based upon my personal work experience, this is a very common question which is asked by people.

Many freshers looking for jobs in the Linux domain as well as seasoned administrators are confused. The reason is into modern technology trends currently happening across the globe. DevOps is the new Linux Admin’s KRA (Key Responsibility Area). But what about the Tech support or IT admins who were not able to upgrade their skills? Do they still have some long-term career scopes?? We try to go through all such aspects.