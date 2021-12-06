It’s Red Hat’s 29th birthday!
Red Hat was founded on March 26, 1993—29 years ago this month, and just over a year after Linux was first unleashed upon the world.
So much has changed since then. Open source grew from being a little known and largely misunderstood engineering model to being one of the driving forces in modern software development. Linux evolved from a niche passion project for a handful of developers to being one of the most important technologies enabling the internet, artificial intelligence, space exploration, and more.
But today, we invite you to go back to the beginning and revisit some stories from Red Hat’s early days.
In December 2021, Bob Young—founder and CEO of Lulu.com and co-founder of Red Hat—returned to chat with Chief Architect Adam Clater about the early history of open source software and building what would become the largest open source software company in the world.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 489 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Happy 10th Birthday to the Open Source Robotics Foundation
Ten years ago this week (more or less), the Open Source Robotics Foundation announced that it was spinning out of Willow Garage as a more permanent home for the Robot Operating System. We covered this news at the time (which makes yours truly feel not quite so young anymore), but it wasn’t entirely clear just what would happen to OSRF long term. Obviously, things have gone well over the last decade, not just for OSRF, but also for Gazebo, ROS, and the ROS community as a whole. OSRF is now officially Open Robotics, but that hasn’t stopped all sane people from continuing to call it OSRF anyway, because five syllables is just ridiculous. Meanwhile, ROS has been successful enough that it’s getting increasingly difficult to find alliterative turtle names to mark new releases. To celebrate this milestone, we asked some of the original OSRF folks some awkward questions, including what it is about ROS or ROS users that scares them the most.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Capyloon’s web-based OS is now available for mainline Linux phones (PinePhone Pro and Librem 5)
Capyloon is an operating system designed around web apps and technologies that picks up where Firefox OS when Mozilla abandoned its now-abandoned web-based operating system. Capyloon uses Mozilla’s open source Boot to Gecko operating system as its base, but features a new user interface and suite of apps designed with privacy and distributed technologies in mind. The new operating system is very much a work-in-progress that’s still in its early stages. But just a few days after I first took note of the OS, the developer delivered a new way to try the software: as a set of packages that allow you to try Capyloon on mainline Linux smartphones including the PinePhone Pro and Purism Librem 5.
Recent comments
10 min 44 sec ago
1 hour 47 sec ago
1 hour 41 min ago
2 hours 9 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 15 min ago
10 hours 5 min ago
11 hours 55 min ago