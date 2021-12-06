Android Leftovers
-
How to Delete Duplicate Files on Android
-
How To Update Discord On Desktop & Android
-
How To Clear Cache Of Any App On Android And When Should You Do It?
-
How to uninstall the Android 13 Developer Preview
-
Here's how you can boot Android 12L on your x86 PC
-
OnePlus OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update roll out tracker [Cont. updated]
-
Galaxy A90 5G, M52 5G Get Android 12 Update With One UI 4.1
-
Xiaomi 12 Lite: Geekbench confirms Android 12 and Snapdragon 778G details as European and global MIUI 13 builds discovered - NotebookCheck.net News
-
Pixel 6, others support Android 12 performance class, no S22 - 9to5Google
-
The Nokia XR20 is a Rugged Android 11 Phone Anyone Can Use
-
Honor X8 goes global: Google apps on Android 11 OS for $240 | NextPit
-
The Original Google Pixel Gets an Unofficial Android 11 Update – Review Geek
-
Premium Smartphone Market Is Growing, But Not For Android OEMs
-
You'll Be Able To Exit Android Beta Without Wiping Your Phone
-
Google could ban sale of all Android devices in Russia: What we know
-
Google's rumored detachable Nest Hub tablet might run Android
-
YouTube Music casting broken on Chromecast, Google TV - 9to5Google
-
Google Might Release a Nest Hub Android Tablet – Review Geek
-
The 7 Best Websites to Check Android App Rankings
-
SteelSeries preps a controller and clip for Android gamers – Pickr
-
SteelSeries Launches New Controller Designed for Android and Chromebook Gamers – Phandroid
-
Android app deals of the day: The Almost Gone, and more - 9to5Toys
-
Realme GT 2 review: a top mid-range Android phone | TechRadar
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 458 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Happy 10th Birthday to the Open Source Robotics Foundation
Ten years ago this week (more or less), the Open Source Robotics Foundation announced that it was spinning out of Willow Garage as a more permanent home for the Robot Operating System. We covered this news at the time (which makes yours truly feel not quite so young anymore), but it wasn’t entirely clear just what would happen to OSRF long term. Obviously, things have gone well over the last decade, not just for OSRF, but also for Gazebo, ROS, and the ROS community as a whole. OSRF is now officially Open Robotics, but that hasn’t stopped all sane people from continuing to call it OSRF anyway, because five syllables is just ridiculous. Meanwhile, ROS has been successful enough that it’s getting increasingly difficult to find alliterative turtle names to mark new releases. To celebrate this milestone, we asked some of the original OSRF folks some awkward questions, including what it is about ROS or ROS users that scares them the most.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Capyloon’s web-based OS is now available for mainline Linux phones (PinePhone Pro and Librem 5)
Capyloon is an operating system designed around web apps and technologies that picks up where Firefox OS when Mozilla abandoned its now-abandoned web-based operating system. Capyloon uses Mozilla’s open source Boot to Gecko operating system as its base, but features a new user interface and suite of apps designed with privacy and distributed technologies in mind. The new operating system is very much a work-in-progress that’s still in its early stages. But just a few days after I first took note of the OS, the developer delivered a new way to try the software: as a set of packages that allow you to try Capyloon on mainline Linux smartphones including the PinePhone Pro and Purism Librem 5.
Recent comments
10 min 44 sec ago
1 hour 47 sec ago
1 hour 41 min ago
2 hours 9 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 15 min ago
10 hours 5 min ago
11 hours 55 min ago