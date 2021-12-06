Games: Steam Deck and Wine 7.5
There are now more than 1700 games working on the Steam Deck – (1703 at the time of writing) in two categories as usual:
Steam Deck Verified: 912 titles
Steam Deck Playable: 791 titles
Total: 1703 titles
So tracking the number of games over time making it on the Steam Deck is fun and all, but let’s check this time what’s the situation with publishers when it comes to Steam Deck Support: namely which publisher has the most games Steam Deck Verified at this stage?
And the answer is…
UPDATE: shortly after, Valve officially announced this new system and it's live now. Valve confirmed they can already grab data on things like crashes but this new opt-in system is to gather more info on the "overall experience". They also said the "data collected by this system won't directly change the Deck compatibility category for a title". So they're not crowdsourcing the compatibility process but checking to see if their process is working well or not.
Wine is the compatibility layer that allows you to run games and applications developed for Windows - on Linux (plus also macOS and BSD). A new development release is out with Wine 7.5. It's a major part of what makes up Steam Play Proton and enables a ton of games to work on the Steam Deck. Once a year or so, a new stable release is made.
Security Leftovers
The National Security Agency (NSA) has issued guidelines on how to make Kubernetes environments more secure.
Security updates have been issued by Debian (tiff), Fedora (nicotine+ and openvpn), openSUSE (bind, libarchive, python3, and slirp4netns), Oracle (cyrus-sasl, httpd, httpd:2.4, and openssl), Red Hat (httpd and httpd:2.4), Scientific Linux (httpd), SUSE (bind, libarchive, python3, and slirp4netns), and Ubuntu (firefox).
CISA has added 66 new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise.
Happy 10th Birthday to the Open Source Robotics Foundation
Ten years ago this week (more or less), the Open Source Robotics Foundation announced that it was spinning out of Willow Garage as a more permanent home for the Robot Operating System. We covered this news at the time (which makes yours truly feel not quite so young anymore), but it wasn’t entirely clear just what would happen to OSRF long term.
Obviously, things have gone well over the last decade, not just for OSRF, but also for Gazebo, ROS, and the ROS community as a whole. OSRF is now officially Open Robotics, but that hasn’t stopped all sane people from continuing to call it OSRF anyway, because five syllables is just ridiculous. Meanwhile, ROS has been successful enough that it’s getting increasingly difficult to find alliterative turtle names to mark new releases.
To celebrate this milestone, we asked some of the original OSRF folks some awkward questions, including what it is about ROS or ROS users that scares them the most.
today's howtos
In order to track the ownership, deployment process, and details of all servers, a powerful IT asset manager is required. This can be achieved by installing and using Snipe-IT, an open-source IT asset management tool.
In this article, we will discuss the installation of Snipe-IT on an Ubuntu 22.04 server.
For those sticking to the old Ubuntu 18.04, but need higher Linux kernel version for specific hardware support, here’s how to install the Linux Kernel 5.13 from Ubuntu 20.04 repository.
NOTE: Ubuntu 20.04’s kernel package does install and seems running good in Ubuntu 18.04. But I’m not sure if it will cause compatibility issues. Install it ONLY that you do require it, and use it at your own risk!!
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Drupal on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Drupal is an open-source, flexible, highly scalable, and secure Content Management System (CMS) that allows users to easily build and create websites. It is written in PHP programming language and uses MySQL/MariaDB as a backend database. Drupal is available with thousands of add-ons, which makes it highly customizable.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Drupal content management system (cms) on a Fedora 35.
Unattended Upgrades software helps us auto-update and upgrade system packages in the background without user interaction to keep up to date with the latest features and security patches.
This feature can be a handful to secure your system with the latest security issues, even ubuntu providing it out of the box with its latest iso.
Unexpected background updates can be irritating for regular Linux users. At the time of background update, if you try to install any package or attempt to execute the apt command, you will get a similar error as shown below.
This guide will take you through how to install and configure SSSD for LDAP authentication on Ubuntu 22.04. SSSD (System Security Services Daemon) is a system service to access remote directories and authentication mechanisms such as an LDAP directory, an Identity Management (IdM) or Active Directory (AD) domain, or a Kerberos realm.
