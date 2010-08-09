today's howtos
How to Install OpenLDAP on Debian 11
How to install Audacity 3.1.3 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Audacity 3.1.3 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
Linux Directory Structure and Filesystem Hierarchy - ByteXD
If you are new to Linux, and just started using it, you might have heard some terms like var, root, bin, etc and many others. Today we will talk about these terms and try to clear your confusion.
var, root, bin, etc are actually different directories on your Linux distribution. The directory structure in Linux is quite different from the directory structure in Windows. In Windows, we see that most of the programs are being installed in a directory named Program Files and system files are in system32.
In Linux, the file hierarchy is totally different. There is a “Filesystem Hierarchy Standard (FHS)” maintained by Linux foundation that defines the structure and the content of directories in all UNIX based systems. Because of maintaining this standard, almost all the Linux distros have the same directory structure.
How to Install Docker Compose on RHEL 8 (AlmaLinux/Rocky Linux/CentOS) - ByteXD
Docker Compose is a useful tool for running multi-containers Docker applications. Using Docker Compose, we can configure the application’s services in a YAML file that helps you to create and start all services from the defined configurations. It allows different users to launch, run, communicate and close containers using a just single coordinated command.
Free Software Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu: Spy Home, War on Words, and Ubuntu-MM
Taking Screenshots on Linux Compared: 7 Different Desktops
Each Linux desktop environment comes with its own screenshot utility. Many have similar features, but that doesn't make them equally usable. Whose looks the best? Which is the most powerful? Since this is open-source software, some desktop environments reuse the same screenshot tool. Here is a look at what the screenshot experience is like across many of the most popular Linux desktops.
