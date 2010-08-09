Language Selection

Canonical/Ubuntu: Spy Home, War on Words, and Ubuntu-MM

Saturday 26th of March 2022 01:53:51 AM
Ubuntu

  • Ubuntu Blog: The Evolution of the Smart Home: Current Trends [Part 2]

    The smart home industry continues to grow year after year. Devices made available only recently, such as smart speakers, are now ubiquitous. New houses often come with smart features built-in such as smart locks and thermostats. Doorbell cameras have become de rigueur in many neighbourhoods. Despite the innovation, investment, and growth in the space, smart homes have never quite lived up to their promise.

    [...]

    An open question in the smart home space is what will become of the smart home hub. Some smart home systems today run entirely on WiFi, which has no need for a dedicated hub other than a home’s WiFi router. Using WiFi only typically precludes battery powered devices, however, because WiFi requires a lot of electrical power to operate. Bluetooth uses less energy, but typically has too short of a range to be used for most smart home devices.

    Existing wireless standards like Z-Wave or Thread are low-power protocols with longer range than WiFi, but they require a dedicated hub to function. That hub also needs an internet connection to connect to any backend services associated with the smart home. This adds cost and clutter to smart home solutions compared to systems that work with a pre-existing router.

    There are a few wireless protocols that have gained some adoption recently which try to solve the hub issue as well. LTE Cat-M and NB-IoT both aim to connect IoT devices to cellular networks, while keeping power consumption low enough to allow for long battery life. Additionally, LoRa radios can give many kilometres of range, and several companies have set out to create their own networks based on this new protocol.

  • Ubuntu Blog: Inclusive Language and its Future at Canonical

    If you follow Canonical’s code and documentation, you may have noticed that we’re slowly changing some common computing terms. You might wonder what has caused these changes. You might ask why Canonical is putting in the effort to make this more inclusive language stick.

  • Ubuntu-MM: Meet ya Linux Foolish Guys

    Internet access, Electronic power, Mental and Physical issues ….
    all about is because of Military Coup.

    Sometimes feeling guilty, we are selfish ?

Taking Screenshots on Linux Compared: 7 Different Desktops

Each Linux desktop environment comes with its own screenshot utility. Many have similar features, but that doesn't make them equally usable. Whose looks the best? Which is the most powerful? Since this is open-source software, some desktop environments reuse the same screenshot tool. Here is a look at what the screenshot experience is like across many of the most popular Linux desktops.

