today's leftovers

Misc

  • Apple plans to offer the iPhone as as Disservice (iaaD), ensuring you never own even the hardware.

    Dave Ramsey offers simplistic financial advice to “consumers”, but his advice on “extended warranties” is dead on. People should refuse to buy “extended warranties”.

    They’re essentially a way to pay a “service company” that you may not actually get to honor any claims, or worse, the manufacturer itself, a portion of the device’s cost, in order to get a “service plan”.

    The reason I say paying the manufacturer is worse is because it essentially tells the manufacturer that it’s fine to produce junk that breaks a lot, and even if you are buying it through the store, it signals to the store that it’s fine to carry products that are unreliable because they’ll only make more money when customers bet against the reliability of the device they are there to purchase.

    Ramsey advises not to buy them because devices tend not to break down within the extended service period, and by the time one thing you buy has a problem, you’ll have paid for so many plans that you’ll be out more money than had you declined all of the plans, and have to fix one thing yourself out of the money that you saved by turning down the plans. And that’s _if_ you can get anyone to honor the plans. Half the time, they come up with some total bullshit reason why they don’t have to, or never even respond to your claim.

  • Recent Windows updates create thorny situation for Windows 7 recovery discs
  • Goldman Sachs to lead $60bn Arm IPO
  • Introducing StockTrader [Ed: IBM has outsourced to Microsoft's proprietary software prison again]

    The IBM Stock Trader application is a simple stock trading sample, where you can create various stock portfolios and add shares of stock to each for a commission. It keeps track of each portfolio’s total value and its loyalty level, notifying you of changes in level, which affect the commission charged per transaction. It also lets you submit feedback on the application, which can result in earning free (zero commission) trades, based on the tone of the feedback. (Tone is determined by calling the Watson Tone Analyzer, which will be covered in a future article).

    The sample is intended to showcase what one might expect after performing a lift-and-shift of a traditional monolithic, on-premises application to one that has been refactored as Docker(container)-based microservices running within a modern Kubernetes-based environment. It deliberately shows off how to use the traditional Java EE programming models, such as JDBC and JMS, to access traditional system-of-record resources, such as a relational database or a message queueing infrastructure. Note that while the application usually uses IBM Db2 and MQ, it also works great with open source technologies, like Apache Derby as the relational database, and with the JMS server built into Open Liberty, an open-source cloud-native Java runtime.

  • Friday's Fedora Facts: 2022-12 – Fedora Community Blog

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!

  • Learn best practices for debugging and error handling in an enterprise-grade blockchain application [Ed: IBM still trying to ride this hype wave from 2-4 years ago]

    Blockchain is a shared, replicated immutable ledger for recording transactions, tracking assets, and building trust. An asset can be tangible (for example, a house or a car) or intangible (for example, intellectual property or patents). Blockchain is built on properties like consensus, provenance, immutability, finality.

    In a traditional business scenario, a transaction that involves multiple organizations is recorded differently by each business. If two organizations disagree on the state of a transaction, then a dispute occurs, which can often be costly and time consuming to resolve. Blockchain introduces the following concepts:

  • Arch Linux - News: Keycloak 17.0.1-2 update requires manual reconfiguration

    The keycloak package prior to version 17.0.1-2 was running with WildFly server. Since upstream officially moved to Quarkus distribution, Arch Linux follows this approach. This means some manual intervention is required for the upgrade.

  • The No Container Theory | Self-Hosted 67

    Why Chris is moving away from using Containers, Alex's new project, and some great follow-up.

Free Software Leftovers

Canonical/Ubuntu: Spy Home, War on Words, and Ubuntu-MM

  • Ubuntu Blog: The Evolution of the Smart Home: Current Trends [Part 2]

    The smart home industry continues to grow year after year. Devices made available only recently, such as smart speakers, are now ubiquitous. New houses often come with smart features built-in such as smart locks and thermostats. Doorbell cameras have become de rigueur in many neighbourhoods. Despite the innovation, investment, and growth in the space, smart homes have never quite lived up to their promise. [...] An open question in the smart home space is what will become of the smart home hub. Some smart home systems today run entirely on WiFi, which has no need for a dedicated hub other than a home’s WiFi router. Using WiFi only typically precludes battery powered devices, however, because WiFi requires a lot of electrical power to operate. Bluetooth uses less energy, but typically has too short of a range to be used for most smart home devices. Existing wireless standards like Z-Wave or Thread are low-power protocols with longer range than WiFi, but they require a dedicated hub to function. That hub also needs an internet connection to connect to any backend services associated with the smart home. This adds cost and clutter to smart home solutions compared to systems that work with a pre-existing router. There are a few wireless protocols that have gained some adoption recently which try to solve the hub issue as well. LTE Cat-M and NB-IoT both aim to connect IoT devices to cellular networks, while keeping power consumption low enough to allow for long battery life. Additionally, LoRa radios can give many kilometres of range, and several companies have set out to create their own networks based on this new protocol.

  • Ubuntu Blog: Inclusive Language and its Future at Canonical

    If you follow Canonical’s code and documentation, you may have noticed that we’re slowly changing some common computing terms. You might wonder what has caused these changes. You might ask why Canonical is putting in the effort to make this more inclusive language stick.

  • Ubuntu-MM: Meet ya Linux Foolish Guys

    Internet access, Electronic power, Mental and Physical issues …. all about is because of Military Coup. Sometimes feeling guilty, we are selfish ?

Taking Screenshots on Linux Compared: 7 Different Desktops

Each Linux desktop environment comes with its own screenshot utility. Many have similar features, but that doesn't make them equally usable. Whose looks the best? Which is the most powerful? Since this is open-source software, some desktop environments reuse the same screenshot tool. Here is a look at what the screenshot experience is like across many of the most popular Linux desktops. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Install OpenLDAP on Debian 11
  • How to install Audacity 3.1.3 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Audacity 3.1.3 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

  • Linux Directory Structure and Filesystem Hierarchy - ByteXD

    If you are new to Linux, and just started using it, you might have heard some terms like var, root, bin, etc and many others. Today we will talk about these terms and try to clear your confusion. var, root, bin, etc are actually different directories on your Linux distribution. The directory structure in Linux is quite different from the directory structure in Windows. In Windows, we see that most of the programs are being installed in a directory named Program Files and system files are in system32. In Linux, the file hierarchy is totally different. There is a “Filesystem Hierarchy Standard (FHS)” maintained by Linux foundation that defines the structure and the content of directories in all UNIX based systems. Because of maintaining this standard, almost all the Linux distros have the same directory structure.

  • How to Install Docker Compose on RHEL 8 (AlmaLinux/Rocky Linux/CentOS) - ByteXD

    Docker Compose is a useful tool for running multi-containers Docker applications. Using Docker Compose, we can configure the application’s services in a YAML file that helps you to create and start all services from the defined configurations. It allows different users to launch, run, communicate and close containers using a just single coordinated command.

