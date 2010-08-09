today's leftovers
Apple plans to offer the iPhone as as Disservice (iaaD), ensuring you never own even the hardware.
Dave Ramsey offers simplistic financial advice to “consumers”, but his advice on “extended warranties” is dead on. People should refuse to buy “extended warranties”.
They’re essentially a way to pay a “service company” that you may not actually get to honor any claims, or worse, the manufacturer itself, a portion of the device’s cost, in order to get a “service plan”.
The reason I say paying the manufacturer is worse is because it essentially tells the manufacturer that it’s fine to produce junk that breaks a lot, and even if you are buying it through the store, it signals to the store that it’s fine to carry products that are unreliable because they’ll only make more money when customers bet against the reliability of the device they are there to purchase.
Ramsey advises not to buy them because devices tend not to break down within the extended service period, and by the time one thing you buy has a problem, you’ll have paid for so many plans that you’ll be out more money than had you declined all of the plans, and have to fix one thing yourself out of the money that you saved by turning down the plans. And that’s _if_ you can get anyone to honor the plans. Half the time, they come up with some total bullshit reason why they don’t have to, or never even respond to your claim.
Recent Windows updates create thorny situation for Windows 7 recovery discs
Goldman Sachs to lead $60bn Arm IPO
Introducing StockTrader [Ed: IBM has outsourced to Microsoft's proprietary software prison again]
The IBM Stock Trader application is a simple stock trading sample, where you can create various stock portfolios and add shares of stock to each for a commission. It keeps track of each portfolio’s total value and its loyalty level, notifying you of changes in level, which affect the commission charged per transaction. It also lets you submit feedback on the application, which can result in earning free (zero commission) trades, based on the tone of the feedback. (Tone is determined by calling the Watson Tone Analyzer, which will be covered in a future article).
The sample is intended to showcase what one might expect after performing a lift-and-shift of a traditional monolithic, on-premises application to one that has been refactored as Docker(container)-based microservices running within a modern Kubernetes-based environment. It deliberately shows off how to use the traditional Java EE programming models, such as JDBC and JMS, to access traditional system-of-record resources, such as a relational database or a message queueing infrastructure. Note that while the application usually uses IBM Db2 and MQ, it also works great with open source technologies, like Apache Derby as the relational database, and with the JMS server built into Open Liberty, an open-source cloud-native Java runtime.
Friday's Fedora Facts: 2022-12 – Fedora Community Blog
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
Learn best practices for debugging and error handling in an enterprise-grade blockchain application [Ed: IBM still trying to ride this hype wave from 2-4 years ago]
Blockchain is a shared, replicated immutable ledger for recording transactions, tracking assets, and building trust. An asset can be tangible (for example, a house or a car) or intangible (for example, intellectual property or patents). Blockchain is built on properties like consensus, provenance, immutability, finality.
In a traditional business scenario, a transaction that involves multiple organizations is recorded differently by each business. If two organizations disagree on the state of a transaction, then a dispute occurs, which can often be costly and time consuming to resolve. Blockchain introduces the following concepts:
Arch Linux - News: Keycloak 17.0.1-2 update requires manual reconfiguration
The keycloak package prior to version 17.0.1-2 was running with WildFly server. Since upstream officially moved to Quarkus distribution, Arch Linux follows this approach. This means some manual intervention is required for the upgrade.
The No Container Theory | Self-Hosted 67
Why Chris is moving away from using Containers, Alex's new project, and some great follow-up.
Free Software Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu: Spy Home, War on Words, and Ubuntu-MM
Taking Screenshots on Linux Compared: 7 Different Desktops
Each Linux desktop environment comes with its own screenshot utility. Many have similar features, but that doesn't make them equally usable. Whose looks the best? Which is the most powerful? Since this is open-source software, some desktop environments reuse the same screenshot tool. Here is a look at what the screenshot experience is like across many of the most popular Linux desktops.
today's howtos
