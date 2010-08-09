Proprietary Sofwtare Leftovers
Estonian Tied to 13 Ransomware Attacks Gets 66 Months in Prison [iophk: Windows TCO]
Maksim Berezan, 37, is an Estonian national who was arrested nearly two years ago in Latvia. U.S. authorities alleged Berezan was a longtime member of DirectConnection, a closely-guarded Russian cybercriminal forum that existed until 2015. Berezan’s indictment (PDF) says he used his status at DirectConnection to secure cashout jobs from other vetted crooks on the exclusive crime forum.
Berezan specialized in cashouts and “drops.” Cashouts refer to using stolen payment card data to make fraudulent purchases or to withdraw money from bank accounts without authorization. A drop is a location or individual able to securely receive and forward funds or goods obtained through cashouts or other types of fraud. Drops typically are used to make it harder for law enforcement to trace fraudulent transactions and to circumvent fraud detection measures used by banks and credit card companies.
Apple plots hardware subscription service for iPhone and other devices
According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple has been working on a new subscription service for the iPhone and other hardware products that will let customers subscribe to Apple hardware with a monthly recurring payment. According to Gurman’s sources, Apple has been working on the subscription program for several months and is expected to launch it at the end of 2022.
Unfortunately, that’s all the detail we have right now. We don’t know anything about pricing, bundles, which Apple hardware would be offered (other than the iPhone), or terms for trade-ins and upgrades. Apple already offers the iPhone Upgrade Program in the U.S., U.K., and China, which lets users pay for a new iPhone with AppleCare+ over 24 monthly payments with the option to upgrade after 12 months.
Apple will reportedly sell the iPhone as a subscription service
According to Bloomberg’s report, the monthly charge wouldn’t simply be the price of the device divided by 12 or 24 months, but rather be a still-undecided monthly cost, potentially with the option to upgrade to new hardware as its released. And like Apple’s other subscriptions, it would be tied to a user’s existing Apple ID account, with the possibility of bundling in AppleCare or Apple One services as well.
Apple Developing Hardware Subscription Service for iPhones and Other Devices
Compared to the iPhone Upgrade Program, it would differ because Apple would charge a yet-to-be-determined monthly fee rather than splitting the cost of a device across a 12 or 24 month period. It would also cover other products while the iPhone Upgrade Program is limited to the iPhone.
Apple is working on a subscription service for iPhones and other products
Adopting hardware subscriptions, akin to an auto-leasing program, would be a major strategy shift for a company that has generally sold devices at full cost outright, sometimes through installments or with carrier subsidies. It could help Apple generate more revenue and make it easier for consumers to stomach spending thousands of dollars on new devices.
Apple is working on a hardware subscription service for iPhones
Apple Inc. is working on a subscription service for the iPhone and other hardware products, a move that could make device ownership similar to paying a monthly app fee, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Australia ranks number one in Asia Pacific for most ransomware attacks [iophk: Windows TCO]
The research released from Unit 42 by global cybersecurity leader. Palo Alto Networks also found that ransomware payments hit new records in 2021 as cybercriminals increasingly turned to Dark Web “leak sites” where they pressured victims to pay up by threatening to release sensitive data.
In Australia the research also found that 2021 saw a 642% increase in dark web leaks on the prior year and 38% of all attacks targeted organisations in NSW; ACT the least targeted geography.
Towards Practical Security Optimizations for Binaries
This example is one of several well-documented instances of a compiler optimization inadvertently introducing a security weakness into a program. Recently, my colleagues at Georgia Tech and I published an extensive study of how compiler design choices impact another security property of binaries: malicious code reusability. We discovered that compiler code generation and optimization behaviors generally do not consider malicious reusability. As a result, they produce binaries that are generally more reusable by an attacker than is necessary.
US charges four Russians over [cracking] campaign on energy sector [iophk: Windows TCO]
They are accused of targeting hundreds of companies and organisations in around 135 countries between 2012-2018.
Their activities are said to have caused two separate emergency shutdowns at one facility in Saudi Arabia.
The conspiracy then allegedly attempted to [break into] the computers of a company that managed similar critical infrastructure entities in the US.
