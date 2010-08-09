today's howtos
-
Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Magazine #179
-
How To Install Mirage on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mirage on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Mirage is an open-source application that is used to view photos on Linux systems. The graphical user interface enables the users to view the images easily. The Mirage, you have many options. Includes the ability to crop the image, resize it or change the color saturation. Furthermore, it automatically detects all the images found in the directory and displays them in the side panel.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Mirage image viewer on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Install Chatwoot Messaging Platform on Debian 11
Chatwoot is a free, open-source, and real-time messaging platform. It provides a simple and live chat for your website and integrates it with other apps. It helps your businesses to provide good customer support to their clients via social media channels. It can be easily integrated with social media apps including, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter. It is a very good alternate solution to other commercial software like Intercom, Zendesk, etc.
-
Finally
I gave up on WordPress for my personal blog, because after all of that effort and time spent yesterday, I have nothing to show for it. The site still was not rendering correctly. On the upshot, I discovered something called Hugo which generates a static site and I found the perfect theme for me called beautiful hugo. It is exactly the minimalist approach I am looking for an does not require a whole lot of resources to run. This is just a first post to put something up. There will be more to come soon.
-
ZFS Compatibility
The best free filesystem on Earth – ZFS – also often named OpenZFS recently – has also become very portable in recent years of its development. The OpenZFS Distributions page lists 6 (six) operating systems already.
[...]
… but if you would like to create a ZFS pool compatible with all of them … which options and ZFS features should you choose? There is OpenZFS Feature Flags page dedicated exactly to that topic.
-
Heap Overflow in OpenBSD's slaacd via Router Advertisement
In this blog post we analyze a heap overflow vulnerability we discovered in the IPv6 stack of OpenBSD, more specifically in its slaacd daemon. This issue, whose root cause can be found in the mishandling of Router Advertisement messages containing a DNSSL option with a malformed domain label, was patched by OpenBSD on March 21, 2022. A proof-of-concept to reproduce the vulnerability is provided.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 382 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Sofwtare Leftovers
Enable/Disable Auto Update & Upgrade in Unattended Upgrades on Ubuntu
Unattended Upgrades software helps us auto-update and upgrade system packages in the background without user interaction to keep up to date with the latest features and security patches. This feature can be a handful to secure your system with the latest security issues, even ubuntu providing it out of the box with its latest iso. Unexpected background updates can be irritating for regular Linux users.
Android Leftovers
WD My Clown OS (Severity 9.8/10)
Recent comments
20 min 57 sec ago
2 hours 1 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
7 hours 24 min ago
7 hours 36 min ago
8 hours 20 min ago
8 hours 25 min ago
12 hours 8 min ago
12 hours 58 min ago
13 hours 38 min ago