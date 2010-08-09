In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mirage on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Mirage is an open-source application that is used to view photos on Linux systems. The graphical user interface enables the users to view the images easily. The Mirage, you have many options. Includes the ability to crop the image, resize it or change the color saturation. Furthermore, it automatically detects all the images found in the directory and displays them in the side panel.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Mirage image viewer on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.