today's leftovers
Some notes on Linux's /proc/locks listing of file locks
As covered in the proc(5) manual page, /proc/locks lists current flock(2) and fcntl(2) file locks (and also lockf(3) locks, because those are actually fcntl() locks). Unsurprisingly, this /proc file is the fundamental source of information used by lslocks(8), and so understanding what appears in /proc/locks and what doesn't can tell you something about what lslocks can show you.
Swapping two Numbers without Temporary Variables
Please never use this in any production code. The less we have to think about a piece of code, the better it is. It's a fun thought experiment nevertheless!
Open-source developers are burning out, quitting, and even sabotaging their own projects — and it's putting the entire internet at risk [Ed: Rosalie Chan still an agent of FUD]
DMA: European Pirates celebrate success with interoperability requirements in final trilogue results
The Pirates in the European Parliament welcome the final trilogue outcome of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) that was negotiated yesterday. Representatives of the EU Parliament, the Council and the Commission have agreed on including interoperability requirements for messaging services. According to Pirates, this will allow more choice for users, who will no longer be forced to use multiple platforms for private messenger communication.
Proprietary Sofwtare Leftovers
Enable/Disable Auto Update & Upgrade in Unattended Upgrades on Ubuntu
Unattended Upgrades software helps us auto-update and upgrade system packages in the background without user interaction to keep up to date with the latest features and security patches. This feature can be a handful to secure your system with the latest security issues, even ubuntu providing it out of the box with its latest iso. Unexpected background updates can be irritating for regular Linux users.
Android Leftovers
WD My Clown OS (Severity 9.8/10)
