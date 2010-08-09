Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 26th of March 2022 09:54:56 AM

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

Ruby is a general purpose, scripting, structured, flexible, fully object-oriented programming language with a focus on simplicity and productivity. Ruby is a very conservative language. It’s equipped with very carefully chosen features that have been fully tested.

When it comes to web development, there are a fairly small range of Ruby frameworks to choose. The choice depends on finding the right tool for the job at hand. Here’s our pick of the finest Ruby web frameworks.