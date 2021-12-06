today's howtos
How to Install PowerShell on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS [Ed: Microsoft junk, but some people use this to migrate away from Windows]
Install PowerShell on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux
How To Install OpenRGB On Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 LTS | Itsubuntu.com
How to install OpenRGB tools on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.
Install Couchbase Server on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04 - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Couchbase Server on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04. According to the documentation, Couchbase Server is an open source, distributed, JSON document database. It exposes a scale-out, key-value store with managed cache for sub-millisecond data operations, purpose-built indexers for efficient queries, and a powerful query engine for executing SQL-like queries.
How to back up and restore your website on Linux
If you run a website on a Linux server, you should be keeping regular backups. We’ve got you covered if you’re new to Linux server administration. Here’s how to back up and restore websites on Linux.
How To Install Passbolt on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Passbolt on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Passbolt is a free and open-source password manager based on PHP, MySQL, and OpenPGP which allows you to securely store and share login credentials of website, router password, Wi-Fi password, etc. It is self-hosted and available in both community and subscription-based editions.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Passbolt password manager on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux distributions.
How to set up a LAMP server on Debian 11
While many people think of Debian as a rock-solid workstation operating system, that’s not all it can be used for. Debian is also one of the most used Linux-based server operating systems.
There are a lot of server applications for Debian. However, one of the most popular things users set up is LAMP. LAMP is Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP, and it is essential for hosting web apps. Here’s how you can set up a LAMP server on Debian 11.
Why Run Windows Apps on Linux? Here Are 15 Linux Alternatives
As you might have noticed, more and more people are switching to Linux these days. However, it is still pretty common for Linux users to look for apps they are used to using on Windows. If you want to enjoy the Linux experience to the fullest, we recommend switching to Linux apps to perform your day-to-day tasks. That's how your journey will come full circle. So, to aid you in this process, here is a list of Linux alternatives to popular Windows apps that you can download and use for free.
Two Stable Release of Debian
Piwigo and Raspberry PI: a Private Open Source Photo Management Platform
Keeping your pictures and videos in smartphones can suddenly drain your storage space. Piwigo with Raspberry PI can save your space and give you more features to manage them privately In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to install Piwigo on your Raspberry PI computer board. It can also be considered a great Google Photo alternative, as the Google service requires a paid subscription once you require more space. An important thing is, after the Piwigo installation, to use the official users manual to keep our files secure from any outage with periodic backups.
