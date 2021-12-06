Why Run Windows Apps on Linux? Here Are 15 Linux Alternatives As you might have noticed, more and more people are switching to Linux these days. However, it is still pretty common for Linux users to look for apps they are used to using on Windows. If you want to enjoy the Linux experience to the fullest, we recommend switching to Linux apps to perform your day-to-day tasks. That's how your journey will come full circle. So, to aid you in this process, here is a list of Linux alternatives to popular Windows apps that you can download and use for free.

Two Stable Release of Debian Debian -- News -- Updated Debian 11: 11.3 released The Debian project is pleased to announce the third update of its stable distribution Debian 11 (codename bullseye). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available. Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 11 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bullseye media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Debian -- News -- Updated Debian 10: 10.12 released The Debian project is pleased to announce the twelfth update of its oldstable distribution Debian 10 (codename buster). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available. Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old buster media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

FLOSSLinux: Debian media team - testing and releasing Debian 11.3 - 20220326 1243UTC And back to relative normality : the usual suspects are in Cambridge. It's a glorious day across the UK and we're spending it indoors with laptops :) We'll also be releasing a point release of Buster as a wrap up of recent changes. Debian 10 should move from full support to LTS on July 14th - one year after the release of Debian 11. All seems to be behaving itself well.

FLOSSLinux: Part way through testing Debian media images 20220326 1555UTC - Found a new useful utility For various obscure reasons, I have a mirror of Debian in one room and the main laptop and so on I use in another. The mirror is connected to a fast Internet line - and has a 1Gb Ethernet cable into the back directly from the router, the laptop and everything else - not so much, everything is wired, but depends on a WiFi link across the property. One end is fast - one end runs like a snail.