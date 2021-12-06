today's howtos
Ubuntu 22.04 Chromium Browser installation
The purpose of this tutorial is to show how to install the Chromium web browser on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish. Chromium is an open source browser maintained by Google. Along with the Chromium browser itself, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, and a slew of other notable web browsers are all based on the Chromium source code. It’s safe to say that Chromium plays a huge role in the way that many users view the web today.
How to set browser environment variable on Linux
The purpose of this tutorial is to show how to set the web browser environment variable on Linux. Setting environment variables is usually how users can set the default applications and programs used on their Linux system. Therefore, the browser environment variable should point to the user’s desired default web browser.
In the case of a default web browser, this setting is best configured by the GUI itself. Simply setting the $BROWSER variable is not going to give you the the result you are expecting. Manually setting the web browser environment variable through other means is possible, but the process for doing so will vary across distributions and desktop environments.
How to set or change boot partition flag on Linux
The boot partition flag is used to indicate that an MBR partition is bootable. Although MBR has been superseded by GUID Partition Table in recent years, MBR is still very prevalent across many systems. The boot loader resides on a bootable partition and is what tells your system where to look for the operating system.
In this tutorial, you will find the step by step instructions to set or change the boot partition flag on a Linux system via command line and GUI.
Install Couchbase Server on Debian 11/Debian 10 - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Couchbase Server on Debian 11/Debian 10. According to the documentation, Couchbase Server is an open source, distributed, JSON document database. It exposes a scale-out, key-value store with managed cache for sub-millisecond data operations, purpose-built indexers for efficient queries, and a powerful query engine for executing SQL-like queries.
How to Install KDE Plasma or Kubuntu in Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 - ByteXD
The KDE desktop environment is called KDE Plasma, and also referred to as Plasma Desktop.
It’s one of the most popular desktop environments, is very intuitive and easy to use, is available in many languages, and provides a consistent user experience across a wide range of devices.
The KDE Plasma is also one of the most feature rich and customizable desktop environments, and it has a very modern look and feel.
How to Use WhatsApp Web on Desktop and Chrome - Make Tech Easier
If you have particularly chatty people on your WhatsApp list, you’ll know how annoying it can be to converse with them using a mobile keyboard. You can’t really get the gossip grapevine (or more important messages) going at a measly 20 words-per-minute. Thankfully, there is a way to use WhatsApp on your PC, so you can type with your hardware keyboard and really express yourself.
How to customize i3status on Linux
I3 is one of the most used tiling window managers on Linux. A tiling window manager arranges windows in a non-overlapping way: this allows us to use screen space efficiently, but can require a little bit of time to get used to.
The i3 window manager on Linux is usually installed together with the i3status utility, which can be used to populate supported status bars with information such as memory or CPU usage. In this tutorial we see how to customize i3status and use some of its modules.
How to set alarm on Linux
Setting an alarm on Linux can be helpful to remind you of something or act as a timer. It might also come in handy if you take a little snooze at your desk. In this tutorial, we will show you how to set an alarm on Linux via command line and GUI.
How To Install and Run Linux on Android (With/Without Root) - DekiSoft
Technology is moving at such a pace that users prefer smaller handhelds as their preferred choice of hardware. Phones have become smaller in size and more powerful in terms of computing power. They are more than enough capable of running a full-sized operating system.
How to Deploy Kubernetes with Kubeadm and containerd – The New Stack
There’s no easy way to say this, but Kubernetes is challenging. And although at one time it was actually fairly simple to deploy a Kubernetes cluster to bare metal (thanks, in part, to Docker), it’s not quite as simple as it once was. To complicate matters even further, there’s an almost endless amount of paths to getting the platform up and running.
Why Run Windows Apps on Linux? Here Are 15 Linux Alternatives
As you might have noticed, more and more people are switching to Linux these days. However, it is still pretty common for Linux users to look for apps they are used to using on Windows. If you want to enjoy the Linux experience to the fullest, we recommend switching to Linux apps to perform your day-to-day tasks. That's how your journey will come full circle. So, to aid you in this process, here is a list of Linux alternatives to popular Windows apps that you can download and use for free.
Two Stable Release of Debian
Piwigo and Raspberry PI: a Private Open Source Photo Management Platform
Keeping your pictures and videos in smartphones can suddenly drain your storage space. Piwigo with Raspberry PI can save your space and give you more features to manage them privately In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to install Piwigo on your Raspberry PI computer board. It can also be considered a great Google Photo alternative, as the Google service requires a paid subscription once you require more space. An important thing is, after the Piwigo installation, to use the official users manual to keep our files secure from any outage with periodic backups.
