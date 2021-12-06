Videos: ProtonDB, Sound, and UI
ProtonDB Has A New Linux Game Ranking System - Invidious
ProtonDB is an incredible website to check the state of Linux gaming but recently it received a massive change and ruined the site but now it has been redesigned and in many ways is better than ever
I Need More Audio Jacks On My Computer - Invidious
I've got a problem. I've got multiple sets of speakers and headphones that I switch between, and I'm tired of having to constantly plug/unplug stuff into the one 3.5mm jack on the back of my computer.
My New Linux Desktop - Material Shell - Invidious
This is an absolutely amazing desktop experience. By far one of my favorites, because we revisit one of my favorite layouts and developers of modern UI interfaces.
