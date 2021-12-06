The Arduino Cloud Games was first hinted at just after Christmas, 2021. That’s how long these amazing members of the Arduino community have been toiling on some genuinely incredible projects.

The top three were just announced live on the community day at Arduino Week 2022, so we thought we’d give you a closer look at what they built. Firstly though, even if it’s something of a cliche, we’ve got to say that picking them was insanely difficult. The quality, imagination and skills we’ve seen throughout the Arduino Cloud Games has been staggering. Seriously, there are very few people who work at Arduino that could build such amazing things.

So if you didn’t make it into the top three, despair not! You were up against some of the toughest creative competition in the maker world. You all blew our minds with every new project that arrived on Project Hub, so you should be incredibly proud that you made it into the finals. Keep on building!