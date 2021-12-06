Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 “Bullseye” Released with 83 Security Updates and 92 Bug Fixes
Coming more than three months after Debian GNU/Linux 11.2, the Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 release is here to provide the community with an up-to-date installation and live medium for new deployments of the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series.
Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 incorporates all the latest security updates and miscellaneous bug fixes released during this time for existing users through the main software repositories. In numbers, it includes a total of 92 miscellaneous bug fixes and no less than 83 security updates.
