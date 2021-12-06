Videos: ProtonDB, Sound, and UI ProtonDB Has A New Linux Game Ranking System - Invidious ProtonDB is an incredible website to check the state of Linux gaming but recently it received a massive change and ruined the site but now it has been redesigned and in many ways is better than ever

I Need More Audio Jacks On My Computer - Invidious I've got a problem. I've got multiple sets of speakers and headphones that I switch between, and I'm tired of having to constantly plug/unplug stuff into the one 3.5mm jack on the back of my computer.

My New Linux Desktop - Material Shell - Invidious This is an absolutely amazing desktop experience. By far one of my favorites, because we revisit one of my favorite layouts and developers of modern UI interfaces.

today's howtos Upgrade PostgreSQL Database (Cluster) from one Major Version to Another I'm in the process of finally upgrading my Debian install from oldstable (buster) to stable (bullseye). My DAViCal installation uses PostgreSQL for its database backend. Strangely, I have two versions of PostgreSQL (9.6 and 11) and I purged the older one (without deleting the databases, thankfully).

How To Install ExifTool on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ExifTool on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by ExifTool

Streaming the Steam Deck to OBS Valve was kind enough to send Steam Deck devkits to Arch Linux maintainers and developers which gave us an opportunity to mess around with the device. Personally I find it a bit fun to mess around with video streaming, thus one of the first things I wanted to try figure out was how I could stream the gamemode on the Steam Deck. Installing the OBS flatpak and adding it to the menu doesn’t actually work so we sadly have to be a bit more clever.