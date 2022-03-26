Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 “Bullseye” Released with 83 Security Updates and 92 Bug Fixes
Coming more than three months after Debian GNU/Linux 11.2, the Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 release is here to provide the community with an up-to-date installation and live medium for new deployments of the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series.
Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 incorporates all the latest security updates and miscellaneous bug fixes released during this time for existing users through the main software repositories. In numbers, it includes a total of 92 miscellaneous bug fixes and no less than 83 security updates.
Disassembling and analyzing malware to see how it works, what it's designed to do and how to protect against it, is mostly a long, manual task that requires a strong understanding of assembly code and programming, techniques and exploits used by miscreants, and other skills that are hard to come by.
What with the rise of deep learning and other AI research, infosec folks are investigating ways machine learning can be used to bring greater speed, efficiency, and automation to this process. These automated systems must cope with devilishly obfuscated malicious code that's designed to evade detection. One key aim is to have AI systems take on more routine work, freeing up reverse engineers to focus on more important tasks.
Still, it's not as if GitHub also chose this time to alienate large chunks of its customer base with an unpopular social-media-like algorithmic feed.
I am pleased to announce that the GCC Steering Committee has accepted
the LoongArch port for inclusion in GCC and appointed Chenghua Xu and
Lulu Cheng as maintainers.
Please work with Richard Sandiford on the final technical review and
approval of the patches. Please coordinate with the GCC Release
Managers for merging the port into the development tree, hopefully for
inclusion in GCC 12 release.
Please join me in congratulating Chenghua and Lulu on their new roles.
Please update your listing in the MAINTAINERS file.
Happy hacking!
David
The Arduino Cloud Games was first hinted at just after Christmas, 2021. That’s how long these amazing members of the Arduino community have been toiling on some genuinely incredible projects.
The top three were just announced live on the community day at Arduino Week 2022, so we thought we’d give you a closer look at what they built. Firstly though, even if it’s something of a cliche, we’ve got to say that picking them was insanely difficult. The quality, imagination and skills we’ve seen throughout the Arduino Cloud Games has been staggering. Seriously, there are very few people who work at Arduino that could build such amazing things.
So if you didn’t make it into the top three, despair not! You were up against some of the toughest creative competition in the maker world. You all blew our minds with every new project that arrived on Project Hub, so you should be incredibly proud that you made it into the finals. Keep on building!
A new PinePhone Modem Firmware release, updates on Nemo Mobile and GNUnet Messenger progress, Calls on the Poco F1, and a bunch of gaming centric PinePhone videos! And do try Capyloon on your Mobian-running Librem 5 or PinePhone Pro!
Hi Fedora Friends! We made it through another year of living with COVID-19, with plenty of other challenges added on top. To everyone who make up Fedora – thank you for your presence, contributions, and efforts during this trying time. Because we have yet to see an end to living with COVID-19, I opened a discussion with the community about what we should do for this year’s contributor conference.
Based on that feedback, I am pleased to announce that we will be holding the third edition of Nest with Fedora on August 4th, 5th, & 6th. I will be publishing info on the CfP in the upcoming months. We will also be funding local in person meetups that we have titled Fedora Hatch. If you want to participate in an in person meetup, make sure to read on and suggest your ideas on the Flock pagure!
Over the past two weeks I attended a number of sessions of the Wikidata Data Reuse Days 2022 and presented KDE’s use of Wikidata in our travel apps there. Here are some of the things I found particularly interesting from a KDE perspective.
Videos: ProtonDB, Sound, and UI
ProtonDB is an incredible website to check the state of Linux gaming but recently it received a massive change and ruined the site but now it has been redesigned and in many ways is better than ever
I've got a problem. I've got multiple sets of speakers and headphones that I switch between, and I'm tired of having to constantly plug/unplug stuff into the one 3.5mm jack on the back of my computer.
This is an absolutely amazing desktop experience. By far one of my favorites, because we revisit one of my favorite layouts and developers of modern UI interfaces.
I'm in the process of finally upgrading my Debian install from oldstable (buster) to stable (bullseye). My DAViCal installation uses PostgreSQL for its database backend. Strangely, I have two versions of PostgreSQL (9.6 and 11) and I purged the older one (without deleting the databases, thankfully).
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ExifTool on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by ExifTool
Valve was kind enough to send Steam Deck devkits to Arch Linux maintainers and developers which gave us an opportunity to mess around with the device.
Personally I find it a bit fun to mess around with video streaming, thus one of the first things I wanted to try figure out was how I could stream the gamemode on the Steam Deck. Installing the OBS flatpak and adding it to the menu doesn’t actually work so we sadly have to be a bit more clever.
