4MLinux Releases: 4MLinux 39.0 STABLE released.
The status of the 4MLinux 39.0 series has been changed to STABLE. Edit your documents with LibreOffice 7.3.1 and GNOME Office (AbiWord 3.0.5, GIMP 2.10.30, Gnumeric 1.12.51), share your files using DropBox 143.4.4161, surf the Internet with Firefox 97.0.1 and Chromium 98.0.4758, send emails via Thunderbird 91.6.1, enjoy your music collection with Audacious 4.1, watch your favorite videos with VLC 3.0.16 and mpv 0.34.0, play games powered by Mesa 21.3.7 and Wine 7.4. You can also setup the 4MLinux LAMP Server (Linux 5.16.14, Apache 2.4.53, MariaDB 10.7.3, PHP 5.6.40 and PHP 7.4.28). Perl 5.34.0, Python 2.7.18, and Python 3.9.9 are also available.
As always, the new major release has some new features. FSP (File Service Protocol) server is now included out of the box (gFTP can be used as its GUI client). Many system-wide changes has been done to improve font rendering. The 4MLinux installation script has been patched to provide better handling of JBD partitions. New applications available as downloadable extensions: Bluefish (advanced text editor), Ventoy (utility used for writing image files), TripleA (strategy game written in Java). And finally, youtube-dl has been replaced with yt-dlp for better handling of YouTube videos.
