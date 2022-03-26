Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 “Bullseye” Released with 83 Security Updates and 92 Bug Fixes Coming more than three months after Debian GNU/Linux 11.2, the Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 release is here to provide the community with an up-to-date installation and live medium for new deployments of the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series. Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 incorporates all the latest security updates and miscellaneous bug fixes released during this time for existing users through the main software repositories. In numbers, it includes a total of 92 miscellaneous bug fixes and no less than 83 security updates.

today's leftovers How AI can help reverse-engineer malware: Predicting function names of code Disassembling and analyzing malware to see how it works, what it's designed to do and how to protect against it, is mostly a long, manual task that requires a strong understanding of assembly code and programming, techniques and exploits used by miscreants, and other skills that are hard to come by. What with the rise of deep learning and other AI research, infosec folks are investigating ways machine learning can be used to bring greater speed, efficiency, and automation to this process. These automated systems must cope with devilishly obfuscated malicious code that's designed to evade detection. One key aim is to have AI systems take on more routine work, freeing up reverse engineers to focus on more important tasks.

GitHub explains outage string in incidents update [Ed: The liars from Microsoft blame Free software for their proprietary software failing] Still, it's not as if GitHub also chose this time to alienate large chunks of its customer base with an unpopular social-media-like algorithmic feed.

LoongArch port accepted and maintainers appointed I am pleased to announce that the GCC Steering Committee has accepted the LoongArch port for inclusion in GCC and appointed Chenghua Xu and Lulu Cheng as maintainers. Please work with Richard Sandiford on the final technical review and approval of the patches. Please coordinate with the GCC Release Managers for merging the port into the development tree, hopefully for inclusion in GCC 12 release. Please join me in congratulating Chenghua and Lulu on their new roles. Please update your listing in the MAINTAINERS file. Happy hacking! David

Top Three Arduino Cloud Games Projects Revealed | Arduino Blog The Arduino Cloud Games was first hinted at just after Christmas, 2021. That’s how long these amazing members of the Arduino community have been toiling on some genuinely incredible projects. The top three were just announced live on the community day at Arduino Week 2022, so we thought we’d give you a closer look at what they built. Firstly though, even if it’s something of a cliche, we’ve got to say that picking them was insanely difficult. The quality, imagination and skills we’ve seen throughout the Arduino Cloud Games has been staggering. Seriously, there are very few people who work at Arduino that could build such amazing things. So if you didn’t make it into the top three, despair not! You were up against some of the toughest creative competition in the maker world. You all blew our minds with every new project that arrived on Project Hub, so you should be incredibly proud that you made it into the finals. Keep on building!

Wind River Studio Addresses Challenges of Managing Secure Linux-Based Intelligent Systems

Weekly Update (12/2022): GNOME 42, Phosh 0.17.0, Phoc 0.13.0, Mepo 0.4 and Capyloon on Linux Phones! A new PinePhone Modem Firmware release, updates on Nemo Mobile and GNUnet Messenger progress, Calls on the Poco F1, and a bunch of gaming centric PinePhone videos! And do try Capyloon on your Mobian-running Librem 5 or PinePhone Pro!

Nest with Fedora & Fedora Hatch: Announcing dates & call for volunteers Hi Fedora Friends! We made it through another year of living with COVID-19, with plenty of other challenges added on top. To everyone who make up Fedora – thank you for your presence, contributions, and efforts during this trying time. Because we have yet to see an end to living with COVID-19, I opened a discussion with the community about what we should do for this year’s contributor conference. Based on that feedback, I am pleased to announce that we will be holding the third edition of Nest with Fedora on August 4th, 5th, & 6th. I will be publishing info on the CfP in the upcoming months. We will also be funding local in person meetups that we have titled Fedora Hatch. If you want to participate in an in person meetup, make sure to read on and suggest your ideas on the Flock pagure!

Wikidata Data Reuse Days 2022 Recap Over the past two weeks I attended a number of sessions of the Wikidata Data Reuse Days 2022 and presented KDE’s use of Wikidata in our travel apps there. Here are some of the things I found particularly interesting from a KDE perspective.