4MLinux 39.0 is here almost four months after 4MLinux 38.0 to upgrade many of the core components and applications to some of their latest versions. As such, 4MLinux is now powered by the Linux 5.16 kernel series and ships with the Mesa 21.3.7 graphics stack. New features in 4MLinux 39.0 include an FSP (File Service Protocol) server, improved font rendering, improved handling of JBD partitions by the installation script, as well as new apps available for download as extensions.

Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 “Bullseye” Released with 83 Security Updates and 92 Bug Fixes Coming more than three months after Debian GNU/Linux 11.2, the Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 release is here to provide the community with an up-to-date installation and live medium for new deployments of the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series. Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 incorporates all the latest security updates and miscellaneous bug fixes released during this time for existing users through the main software repositories. In numbers, it includes a total of 92 miscellaneous bug fixes and no less than 83 security updates.