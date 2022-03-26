Ubuntu becomes a rolling release with Rolling Rhino
Since its first release in 2004, Ubuntu has produced releases twice per year and while the 20th anniversary of Ubuntu is only two years away, the release cycle hasn’t changed. Of course, a 6 month release cycle was nothing new when Ubuntu burst onto the scene. Fedora has been doing it for longer, though not following nearly as strict of a schedule. But there was a black horse on the horizon that carved its own niche from the already miniscule Gentoo user base. That distribution was Arch Linux.
While there are many positive qualities that would draw a user into the world of Arch, its headlining feature would be the one that remains the most relevant in today’s world of continuous integration and delivery and that’s its rolling release strategy. While I don’t think Judd Vinet could have predicted the proliferation of DevOps or the massive shift to cloud computing, it must be interesting to see that the entire industry is following the Arch strategy in all sorts of different places. One could even argue that Microsoft Windows has become a rolling release.
