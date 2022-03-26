11 Best Systemd-Free Linux Distributions
In case you’re curious, the init system is the first process after the Linux Kernel comes into action in the boot process to initialize various device management, logging, and networking service. You may know them as daemons as well.
Technically, systemd solved numerous issues that made Linux distributions more reliable to use on desktop and massive server configurations.
Ubuntu becomes a rolling release with Rolling Rhino
Since its first release in 2004, Ubuntu has produced releases twice per year and while the 20th anniversary of Ubuntu is only two years away, the release cycle hasn’t changed. Of course, a 6 month release cycle was nothing new when Ubuntu burst onto the scene. Fedora has been doing it for longer, though not following nearly as strict of a schedule. But there was a black horse on the horizon that carved its own niche from the already miniscule Gentoo user base. That distribution was Arch Linux. While there are many positive qualities that would draw a user into the world of Arch, its headlining feature would be the one that remains the most relevant in today’s world of continuous integration and delivery and that’s its rolling release strategy. While I don’t think Judd Vinet could have predicted the proliferation of DevOps or the massive shift to cloud computing, it must be interesting to see that the entire industry is following the Arch strategy in all sorts of different places. One could even argue that Microsoft Windows has become a rolling release. Also: Ubuntu Finally Switches to Rolling Releases - Slashdot
This week in KDE: Progress on gestures and 15-minute bugs!
This week some of the in-progress work on touch gestures was merged, and now the edge swipe gesture to trigger KWin’s Overview and Desktop Grid effects will follow your fingers, just like you’d expect! Big thanks to Marco Martin for implementing this improvement, which will be in Plasma 5.25. More is in the pipeline too, including finger-following touchpad gestures for the Overview effect and virtual desktop Slide effect. Hopefully I’ll be able to announce them as finished next week.
4MLinux Releases: 4MLinux 39.0 STABLE released.
The status of the 4MLinux 39.0 series has been changed to STABLE. Edit your documents with LibreOffice 7.3.1 and GNOME Office (AbiWord 3.0.5, GIMP 2.10.30, Gnumeric 1.12.51), share your files using DropBox 143.4.4161, surf the Internet with Firefox 97.0.1 and Chromium 98.0.4758, send emails via Thunderbird 91.6.1, enjoy your music collection with Audacious 4.1, watch your favorite videos with VLC 3.0.16 and mpv 0.34.0, play games powered by Mesa 21.3.7 and Wine 7.4. You can also setup the 4MLinux LAMP Server (Linux 5.16.14, Apache 2.4.53, MariaDB 10.7.3, PHP 5.6.40 and PHP 7.4.28). Perl 5.34.0, Python 2.7.18, and Python 3.9.9 are also available. As always, the new major release has some new features. FSP (File Service Protocol) server is now included out of the box (gFTP can be used as its GUI client). Many system-wide changes has been done to improve font rendering. The 4MLinux installation script has been patched to provide better handling of JBD partitions. New applications available as downloadable extensions: Bluefish (advanced text editor), Ventoy (utility used for writing image files), TripleA (strategy game written in Java). And finally, youtube-dl has been replaced with yt-dlp for better handling of YouTube videos.
