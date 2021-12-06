today's howtos When is gigabit not gigabit? We (A&A) sell gigabit services, as both Ethernet and FTTP. We see other ISPs selling 950M or 900M, why? Will I get a gigabit?

Some notes on lslocks, the Linux command to list current file locks Lslocks(8) is the Linux command that you usually use to list current file locks on a machine. Lslocks uses the kernel's /proc/locks to find out about locks, and so is subject to various limitations /proc/locks has. It adds some conveniences to the raw /proc/locks information, but also has some limitations of its own on what information it can present when.

Build-as-Code Infrastructure-as-code (IaC) is often seen as a deployment tool. Write code to describe your infrastructure – either at a low level like Terraform or Cloudformation, or at a high level like the AWS Cloud Development Kit (CDK). But Infrastructure-as-code is naturally part of the continuous deployment (CD) process, but increasingly is finding its way into continuous integration (CI). Infrastructure-as-code is becoming build-as-code.

How To Zip Files in Linux In this how-to, we’ll look at the zip command, a useful utility that enables us to specify lists of files, set a level of data compression and create compressed archives. Whilst you become accustomed to these commands it’s good to work with example test files and directories and you should take extra care to ensure you are carefully following the instructions.

How to Install Play framework on Debian 11 A framework that is not as well known as others but is very versatile to use is Play Framework. Today we will talk about it and learn how to install it on Debian 11.

Install Siege Benchmarking Tool on Ubuntu 22.04 - Linux Shout Siege is a free web server stressing tool to install on Linux operating systems such as Ubuntu 22.04 using a command terminal for HTTP load testing and benchmarking. We can use it for stress testing by defining single or multiple URLs for simulated users. The result of the load test gives complete details of the number of hits recorded, bytes transferred, response time, concurrency, and return status. Siege supports HTTP/1.0 and 1.1 protocols, the GET and POST directives, cookies, transaction logging, and basic authentication.

Dist-upgrade Debian from oldstable to stable | dt.iki.fi Today I found out that the debian security team handles oldstable releases only for a year or so, after which the LTS team takes over, which is arguably less secure.

Open Hardware/Modding: Pi Pico, Open Source Robotics Foundation, RISC-V Tinkerer ports Doom to Pi Pico • The Register It is with a sense of inevitability that we can confirm somebody has managed to make Doom work on the diminutive RP2040-based Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller board. Running the '90s first-person shooter game on hardware ranging from ATMs to pregnancy testers is very much a badge of honor for hardcore tinkerers and the surprise is perhaps not so much that the RP2040 hardware is up to the job, but that it has taken so long for someone to do it. After all, it is just over a year since the board first arrived. A quick glance at online stores shows that the Pico is currently not made of unobtainium and actually in stock at outlets.

Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF) Happy 10th Birthday to the Open Source Robotics Foundation OSRF founders discuss changes they’ve seen over the last decade

SiFive bags $175m to further challenge Arm with RISC-V SiFive is pulling in nearly $400m in funding this year between a new investment round and the proceeds of a business sale with the ambitious mission of eclipsing rival Arm – and the x86 world of Intel and AMD – with processor designs for everything from smartphones to servers. The Silicon Valley-based chip designer said Wednesday it had raised a $175m Series F financing round at a more than $2.5bn valuation, only two days after announcing it would sell its OpenFive connectivity business to Alphawave for $210m so that the startup could focus on its RISC-V CPU cores. SiFive's total funding from investors, which includes SK Hynix as well as the venture arms of Intel, Qualcomm and Western Digital, now stands at more than $350m.

Now The V In RISC-V Stands For VRoom Hundreds of variations of open-source CPUs written in an HDL seem to float around the internet these days (and that’s a great thing). Many are RISC-V, an open-source instruction set (ISA), and are small toy processors useful for learning and small tasks. However, if you’re [Paul Campbell], you go for a high-end super-scalar, out-of-order, speculative, 8 IPC monster of a RISC-V CPU known as VRoom!.

IAR Systems commits to bring leading development tools to the growing number of RISC-V users RISC-V is an open, free ISA based on established Reduced Instruction Set Computing (RISC) principles. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related hardware and software ecosystem.

Arduino Keeps Your Classic Timex Datalink In Sync The Timex Datalink was arguably the first usable smartwatch, and was worn by NASA astronauts as well as geek icons like Bill Gates. It could store alarms, reminders and phone numbers, and of course tell the time across a few dozen time zones. One of the Datalink’s main innovations was its ability to download information from your PC — either through flashing images on a CRT monitor or through a special adapter plugged into a serial port.