today's leftovers
Since AMD and Intel GPUs already use the Wayland display server protocol as a standard session, the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with Gnome 42 will also support this for Nvidia graphics cards. The desktop patch is responsible for switching from the X Window (X11) system to Wayland.
As a training architect at A Cloud Guru (ACG), I teach courses about all things Linux and specialize in hands-on lab-based learning. Before joining ACG, I worked as a Unix systems engineer at GE and IBM as well as a technical account manager and customer advocate for Red Hat. I’m hugely passionate about Linux, just as so many other engineers and enthusiasts are, not just because of its importance to our careers but its impact overall.
On this episode of This Week in Linux: GNOME 42, Lakka 4.0, PowerVR GPU Vulkan Drivers for Linux, Linux Mint Debian Edition 5, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Gets Wayland By Default, OBS Studio via Steam But Not For Linux, CrossOver 21.2, Fish Shell 3.4, Samba 4.16, Mozilla’s MDN Plus Subscription & More, GitHub Is “Improving” Your Feed, & NPM Hit By More Purposeful Malware. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
There are a few Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Chrome OS devices on the market today. But some might like to see the more powerful Snapdragon 8cx inside a Chromebook. Based on a code commit spotted by Chrome Unboxed, that wish may become reality: Snapdragon 8cx Chromebooks appear to be in the works.
today's howtos
We (A&A) sell gigabit services, as both Ethernet and FTTP. We see other ISPs selling 950M or 900M, why? Will I get a gigabit?
Lslocks(8) is the Linux command that you usually use to list current file locks on a machine. Lslocks uses the kernel's /proc/locks to find out about locks, and so is subject to various limitations /proc/locks has. It adds some conveniences to the raw /proc/locks information, but also has some limitations of its own on what information it can present when.
Infrastructure-as-code (IaC) is often seen as a deployment tool. Write code to describe your infrastructure – either at a low level like Terraform or Cloudformation, or at a high level like the AWS Cloud Development Kit (CDK). But Infrastructure-as-code is naturally part of the continuous deployment (CD) process, but increasingly is finding its way into continuous integration (CI).
Infrastructure-as-code is becoming build-as-code.
In this how-to, we’ll look at the zip command, a useful utility that enables us to specify lists of files, set a level of data compression and create compressed archives.
Whilst you become accustomed to these commands it’s good to work with example test files and directories and you should take extra care to ensure you are carefully following the instructions.
A framework that is not as well known as others but is very versatile to use is Play Framework. Today we will talk about it and learn how to install it on Debian 11.
Siege is a free web server stressing tool to install on Linux operating systems such as Ubuntu 22.04 using a command terminal for HTTP load testing and benchmarking. We can use it for stress testing by defining single or multiple URLs for simulated users. The result of the load test gives complete details of the number of hits recorded, bytes transferred, response time, concurrency, and return status. Siege supports HTTP/1.0 and 1.1 protocols, the GET and POST directives, cookies, transaction logging, and basic authentication.
Today I found out that the debian security team handles oldstable releases only for a year or so, after which the LTS team takes over, which is arguably less secure.
Open Hardware/Modding: Pi Pico, Open Source Robotics Foundation, RISC-V
It is with a sense of inevitability that we can confirm somebody has managed to make Doom work on the diminutive RP2040-based Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller board.
Running the '90s first-person shooter game on hardware ranging from ATMs to pregnancy testers is very much a badge of honor for hardcore tinkerers and the surprise is perhaps not so much that the RP2040 hardware is up to the job, but that it has taken so long for someone to do it. After all, it is just over a year since the board first arrived.
A quick glance at online stores shows that the Pico is currently not made of unobtainium and actually in stock at outlets.
Happy 10th Birthday to the Open Source Robotics Foundation OSRF founders discuss changes they’ve seen over the last decade
SiFive is pulling in nearly $400m in funding this year between a new investment round and the proceeds of a business sale with the ambitious mission of eclipsing rival Arm – and the x86 world of Intel and AMD – with processor designs for everything from smartphones to servers.
The Silicon Valley-based chip designer said Wednesday it had raised a $175m Series F financing round at a more than $2.5bn valuation, only two days after announcing it would sell its OpenFive connectivity business to Alphawave for $210m so that the startup could focus on its RISC-V CPU cores.
SiFive's total funding from investors, which includes SK Hynix as well as the venture arms of Intel, Qualcomm and Western Digital, now stands at more than $350m.
Hundreds of variations of open-source CPUs written in an HDL seem to float around the internet these days (and that’s a great thing). Many are RISC-V, an open-source instruction set (ISA), and are small toy processors useful for learning and small tasks. However, if you’re [Paul Campbell], you go for a high-end super-scalar, out-of-order, speculative, 8 IPC monster of a RISC-V CPU known as VRoom!.
RISC-V is an open, free ISA based on established Reduced Instruction Set Computing (RISC) principles. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related hardware and software ecosystem.
The Timex Datalink was arguably the first usable smartwatch, and was worn by NASA astronauts as well as geek icons like Bill Gates. It could store alarms, reminders and phone numbers, and of course tell the time across a few dozen time zones. One of the Datalink’s main innovations was its ability to download information from your PC — either through flashing images on a CRT monitor or through a special adapter plugged into a serial port.
Programming Leftovers
In the early 1960s, Margaret Hamilton began her career as a pioneering programmer and systems designer. And when NASA launched a series of missions that led to the first astronauts on the moon, Hamilton was director of the Software Engineering Division at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Instrumentation Laboratory, developing the mission’s onboard flight software.
That project included writing 40,000 lines of code for the moon-landing lunar module, and its “mothership,” the orbiting craft carrying the command and service modules.
Being a predominantly functional language, the fact that jq has a reduce function comes as no surprise. However, its structure and how it is wielded is a little different from what I was used to. I think this is partly due to how jq programs are constructed, as pipelines for JSON data to flow through.
I decided to write this post after reading an invocation of reduce in an answer to a Stack Overflow question, which had this really interesting approach to achieving what was desired: [...]
Arrays in Cobol are called tables, and they are a bit odd. For example the following code creates a 1D table with 5 elements in it, each of type x(5), or rather a “string” of 5 ascii characters.
A frequent complaint expressed on a certain website about Alpine is related to the deficiencies regarding the musl DNS resolver when querying large zones. In response, it is usually mentioned that applications which are expecting reliable DNS lookups should be using a dedicated DNS library for this task, not the getaddrinfo or gethostbyname APIs, but this is usually rebuffed by comments saying that these APIs are fine to use because they are allegedly reliable on GNU/Linux.
For a number of reasons, the assertion that DNS resolution via these APIs under glibc is more reliable is false, but to understand why, we must look at the history of why a libc is responsible for shipping these functions to begin with, and how these APIs evolved over the years. For instance, did you know that gethostbyname originally didn’t do DNS queries at all? And, the big question: why are these APIs blocking, when DNS is inherently an asynchronous protocol?
Before we get into this, it is important to again restate that if you are an application developer, and your application depends on reliable DNS performance, you must absolutely use a dedicated DNS resolver library designed for this task. There are many libraries available that are good for this purpose, such as c-ares, GNU adns, s6-dns and OpenBSD’s libasr. As should hopefully become obvious at the end of this article, the DNS clients included with libc are designed to provide basic functionality only, and there is no guarantee of portable behavior across client implementations.
JSON is a popular data storage format to exchange data between server and browser. It is derived from JavaScript and supported by many standard programming languages. It is a human-readable file format that anyone quickly understands if it prints with proper formatting. JSON data prints in a single line when no formatting is applied. But this type of output is not easier to understand. So, the formatted JSON data is very important in order for the reader to understand the structure of the data. Pretty print is used to format the JSON data. JSON data can be represented in a more readable form for humans by using pretty printing. There are many ways to apply pretty printing in JSON data. The ways to apply JSON pretty-printing using PHP are shown in this tutorial through various examples.
This week's Java roundup for March 14th, 2022, features news from OpenJDK, JDK 19, Spring Framework 6.0-M3 and 5.3.17, Spring Tools 4.14.0, Quarkus 2.7.5, Helidon 3.0-M1, March 2022 Payara Platform, Open Liberty 22.0.0.3 and 22.0.0.4-beta, Hibernate ORM 5.6.7, Hibernate Search 6.1.3 and 6.0.9, JobRunr 5.0-RC1, Apache Camel 3.11.6, Piranha 22.3.0, JReleaser update, and reasons why Java makes sense.
On a daily basis, I work on firmware for an embedded device that uses the Bridgetek FT800. It’s a nifty chip that takes commands over SPI/I2C and turns them into an image displayed on an LCD. It’s very useful for displaying user interfaces with simple microcontrollers. Bridgetek is actually a spinoff company from FTDI, and this kind of solution seems right up their alley — take something complicated like USB or a display controller, and create a simpler interface for dealing with it, such as UART/SPI/I2C.
A couple days ago the SD card on a Raspberry Pi lost its beady little mind, and I ended up rebuilding the system from scratch. I generally build my own Perl (also from scratch) and then install the modules I need. So that I can have a log file to rummage through in the event of a problem, I start by configuring the CPAN client interactively, and then doing
$ cpan YAML 2>&1 | tee YAML.log
$ cpan Bundle::CPAN 2>&1 | tee YAML.log
