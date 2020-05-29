Today I found out that the debian security team handles oldstable releases only for a year or so, after which the LTS team takes over, which is arguably less secure.

Siege is a free web server stressing tool to install on Linux operating systems such as Ubuntu 22.04 using a command terminal for HTTP load testing and benchmarking. We can use it for stress testing by defining single or multiple URLs for simulated users. The result of the load test gives complete details of the number of hits recorded, bytes transferred, response time, concurrency, and return status. Siege supports HTTP/1.0 and 1.1 protocols, the GET and POST directives, cookies, transaction logging, and basic authentication.

A framework that is not as well known as others but is very versatile to use is Play Framework. Today we will talk about it and learn how to install it on Debian 11.

Whilst you become accustomed to these commands it’s good to work with example test files and directories and you should take extra care to ensure you are carefully following the instructions.

In this how-to, we’ll look at the zip command, a useful utility that enables us to specify lists of files, set a level of data compression and create compressed archives.

Infrastructure-as-code (IaC) is often seen as a deployment tool. Write code to describe your infrastructure – either at a low level like Terraform or Cloudformation, or at a high level like the AWS Cloud Development Kit (CDK). But Infrastructure-as-code is naturally part of the continuous deployment (CD) process, but increasingly is finding its way into continuous integration (CI).

Lslocks(8) is the Linux command that you usually use to list current file locks on a machine. Lslocks uses the kernel's /proc/locks to find out about locks, and so is subject to various limitations /proc/locks has. It adds some conveniences to the raw /proc/locks information, but also has some limitations of its own on what information it can present when.

There are a few Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Chrome OS devices on the market today. But some might like to see the more powerful Snapdragon 8cx inside a Chromebook. Based on a code commit spotted by Chrome Unboxed, that wish may become reality: Snapdragon 8cx Chromebooks appear to be in the works.

On this episode of This Week in Linux: GNOME 42, Lakka 4.0, PowerVR GPU Vulkan Drivers for Linux, Linux Mint Debian Edition 5, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Gets Wayland By Default, OBS Studio via Steam But Not For Linux, CrossOver 21.2, Fish Shell 3.4, Samba 4.16, Mozilla’s MDN Plus Subscription & More, GitHub Is “Improving” Your Feed, & NPM Hit By More Purposeful Malware. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

As a training architect at A Cloud Guru (ACG), I teach courses about all things Linux and specialize in hands-on lab-based learning. Before joining ACG, I worked as a Unix systems engineer at GE and IBM as well as a technical account manager and customer advocate for Red Hat. I’m hugely passionate about Linux, just as so many other engineers and enthusiasts are, not just because of its importance to our careers but its impact overall.

Since AMD and Intel GPUs already use the Wayland display server protocol as a standard session, the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with Gnome 42 will also support this for Nvidia graphics cards. The desktop patch is responsible for switching from the X Window (X11) system to Wayland.

Open Hardware/Modding: Pi Pico, Open Source Robotics Foundation, RISC-V Tinkerer ports Doom to Pi Pico • The Register It is with a sense of inevitability that we can confirm somebody has managed to make Doom work on the diminutive RP2040-based Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller board. Running the '90s first-person shooter game on hardware ranging from ATMs to pregnancy testers is very much a badge of honor for hardcore tinkerers and the surprise is perhaps not so much that the RP2040 hardware is up to the job, but that it has taken so long for someone to do it. After all, it is just over a year since the board first arrived. A quick glance at online stores shows that the Pico is currently not made of unobtainium and actually in stock at outlets.

Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF) Happy 10th Birthday to the Open Source Robotics Foundation OSRF founders discuss changes they’ve seen over the last decade

SiFive bags $175m to further challenge Arm with RISC-V SiFive is pulling in nearly $400m in funding this year between a new investment round and the proceeds of a business sale with the ambitious mission of eclipsing rival Arm – and the x86 world of Intel and AMD – with processor designs for everything from smartphones to servers. The Silicon Valley-based chip designer said Wednesday it had raised a $175m Series F financing round at a more than $2.5bn valuation, only two days after announcing it would sell its OpenFive connectivity business to Alphawave for $210m so that the startup could focus on its RISC-V CPU cores. SiFive's total funding from investors, which includes SK Hynix as well as the venture arms of Intel, Qualcomm and Western Digital, now stands at more than $350m.

Now The V In RISC-V Stands For VRoom Hundreds of variations of open-source CPUs written in an HDL seem to float around the internet these days (and that’s a great thing). Many are RISC-V, an open-source instruction set (ISA), and are small toy processors useful for learning and small tasks. However, if you’re [Paul Campbell], you go for a high-end super-scalar, out-of-order, speculative, 8 IPC monster of a RISC-V CPU known as VRoom!.

IAR Systems commits to bring leading development tools to the growing number of RISC-V users RISC-V is an open, free ISA based on established Reduced Instruction Set Computing (RISC) principles. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related hardware and software ecosystem.

Arduino Keeps Your Classic Timex Datalink In Sync The Timex Datalink was arguably the first usable smartwatch, and was worn by NASA astronauts as well as geek icons like Bill Gates. It could store alarms, reminders and phone numbers, and of course tell the time across a few dozen time zones. One of the Datalink’s main innovations was its ability to download information from your PC — either through flashing images on a CRT monitor or through a special adapter plugged into a serial port.