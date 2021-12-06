Android Leftovers
7 Best Free and Open Source Animation Tools
Linux has matured into an excellent platform for artists, photographers, animators, and designers. With inexpensive hardware, free software, and a modicum of talent and inspiration, anyone can create professional-looking computer graphics. There is a huge range of open source software available to create, modify and convert 2D and 3D computer graphics. In the field of 2D animation, Linux is endowed with a good range of open source software.
Parrot OS 5.0 Adds New Architect, IoT, and Cloud With Long Term Support
Parrot OS 5.0 has been released with the version name Electro Ara, with major upliftments such as added support for IoT devices, which means you can now run ParrotOS on IoT hardware along with a Raspberry Pi without any desktop environments and install what you like. Currently, they recommend you use a Raspberry Pi 4 to install Parrot OS 5.0 for the best use.
Ubuntu-Based Feren OS 2022.03 Released with KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS, Various Improvements
Feren OS 2022.03 comes almost six months after the previous ISO snapshot, Feren OS 2021.10, and it’s the first ISO release of the Ubuntu-based distribution to ship with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment series. KDE Plasma 5.24.3 is included by default in this updated media, alongside the KDE Frameworks 5.92 and KDE Applications 21.12.3 software suites, all of them compiled against the Qt 5.15.3 open-source application framework. With this, the Applications Menu and Feren OS Clock have been rebased on the Plasma 5.24 code.
Top 10 Linux Distributions for Programmers in 2022 [Featured]
We review the top 10 best Linux distributions for programmers and developers (in 2022) to help with their work and personal projects.
