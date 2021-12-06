Drawing 1.0 Simple Image Editor for Linux Released
Drawing is an alternative to MS Paint for Linux, and it’s part of the GNOME Circle initiative.
Drawing, like Microsoft Paint, is a simple image editor. You may draw arrows, lines, geometrical forms, add colors, and do other things in this open-source application that you would expect to do in a conventional drawing application.
This simple image editor for Linux desktops is modeled after Microsoft Paint, so it’s not trying to compete with GIMP or position itself as a Photoshop competitor. Instead, it’s simple software for simple use-cases. Drawing supports various image formats, including JPG, PNG, and BMP.
