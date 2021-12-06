Private Social Network with Raspberry Pi and OpenSource Social Network

Social networks spread everywhere, covering everyone’s life. But they are owned by companies, so you can be concerned about your privacy. With OpenSource Social Network (OSSN) you can create your own private one with a Raspberry PI and keep your data ownership. In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to install OpenSource Social Network in a Raspberry PI. Social Networks revolutionized people’s lives in the last few years. Everyone uses its social channels every day to stay connected with friends and family. But a common question regards the privacy and data security, which are shared with all world. Even if Social Networks created complex privacy policies to protect users, maintaining your data in your server is always the best option if you don’t want to make them available to the public.

Drawing 1.0 Simple Image Editor for Linux Released

Drawing is an alternative to MS Paint for Linux, and it’s part of the GNOME Circle initiative. Drawing, like Microsoft Paint, is a simple image editor. You may draw arrows, lines, geometrical forms, add colors, and do other things in this open-source application that you would expect to do in a conventional drawing application. This simple image editor for Linux desktops is modeled after Microsoft Paint, so it’s not trying to compete with GIMP or position itself as a Photoshop competitor. Instead, it’s simple software for simple use-cases. Drawing supports various image formats, including JPG, PNG, and BMP.

