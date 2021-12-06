Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 27th of March 2022 07:17:02 PM

Filed under

Social networks spread everywhere, covering everyone’s life. But they are owned by companies, so you can be concerned about your privacy. With OpenSource Social Network (OSSN) you can create your own private one with a Raspberry PI and keep your data ownership.

In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to install OpenSource Social Network in a Raspberry PI.

Social Networks revolutionized people’s lives in the last few years. Everyone uses its social channels every day to stay connected with friends and family. But a common question regards the privacy and data security, which are shared with all world. Even if Social Networks created complex privacy policies to protect users, maintaining your data in your server is always the best option if you don’t want to make them available to the public.