Releasing Slax 11.3

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 27th of March 2022 09:43:58 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux

I am happy to announce that an incremental update of Slax, labeled as version 11.3.0, is now available for download.
Current release updates packages to the newest versions available in latest Debian 11.3, and fixes a minor issue in application launcher.

This Slax version was made possible by generous supporters at Patreon. If you like to see more releases in the future
and you like to become a part of the growing community of people who are interested in supporting Slax regularly,

