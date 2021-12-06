Language Selection

Sunday 27th of March 2022 09:45:27 PM
HowTos
  • How To Install MySQL Workbench on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL Workbench on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, MySQL Workbench is a unified visual tool for database architects, developers, and DBAs. In short, it provides a graphical user interface to design and edit databases, display them clearly, and manage them easily. Workbench can be used on computers with the Linux, macOS, or Microsoft Windows operating systems.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the MySQL Workbench on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How To Install OpenRGB on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenRGB on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenRGB earlier known as OpenAuraSDK is a free and open source application to control RGB lighting for a multitude of devices, independent of the manufacturer. OpenRGB also comes with a plugin interface that can extend the software’s functionality even further. It’s available for Linux and Microsoft Windows.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of an OpenRGB on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

  • How to install Viber on Zorin OS 16

    Today we are going to look at how to install Viber on Zorin OS 16.

    Firstly, we update the repositories of our system, and with the second command, we will install the application.

  • How to Skype on Almalinux 8 using terminal [Ed: Skype of Microsoft malware, so this is a terrible idea]
  • How to install Fonts on a Chromebook for Linux applications

    Today we are looking at how to install fonts on a Chromebook for Linux applications. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Private Social Network with Raspberry Pi and OpenSource Social Network

Social networks spread everywhere, covering everyone’s life. But they are owned by companies, so you can be concerned about your privacy. With OpenSource Social Network (OSSN) you can create your own private one with a Raspberry PI and keep your data ownership. In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to install OpenSource Social Network in a Raspberry PI. Social Networks revolutionized people’s lives in the last few years. Everyone uses its social channels every day to stay connected with friends and family. But a common question regards the privacy and data security, which are shared with all world. Even if Social Networks created complex privacy policies to protect users, maintaining your data in your server is always the best option if you don’t want to make them available to the public. Read more

Drawing 1.0 Simple Image Editor for Linux Released

Drawing is an alternative to MS Paint for Linux, and it’s part of the GNOME Circle initiative. Drawing, like Microsoft Paint, is a simple image editor. You may draw arrows, lines, geometrical forms, add colors, and do other things in this open-source application that you would expect to do in a conventional drawing application. This simple image editor for Linux desktops is modeled after Microsoft Paint, so it’s not trying to compete with GIMP or position itself as a Photoshop competitor. Instead, it’s simple software for simple use-cases. Drawing supports various image formats, including JPG, PNG, and BMP. Read more

7 Best Free and Open Source Animation Tools

Linux has matured into an excellent platform for artists, photographers, animators, and designers. With inexpensive hardware, free software, and a modicum of talent and inspiration, anyone can create professional-looking computer graphics. There is a huge range of open source software available to create, modify and convert 2D and 3D computer graphics. In the field of 2D animation, Linux is endowed with a good range of open source software. Read more

