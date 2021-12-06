today's howtos
How To Install MySQL Workbench on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL Workbench on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, MySQL Workbench is a unified visual tool for database architects, developers, and DBAs. In short, it provides a graphical user interface to design and edit databases, display them clearly, and manage them easily. Workbench can be used on computers with the Linux, macOS, or Microsoft Windows operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the MySQL Workbench on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How To Install OpenRGB on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenRGB on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenRGB earlier known as OpenAuraSDK is a free and open source application to control RGB lighting for a multitude of devices, independent of the manufacturer. OpenRGB also comes with a plugin interface that can extend the software’s functionality even further. It’s available for Linux and Microsoft Windows.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of an OpenRGB on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
How to install Viber on Zorin OS 16
Today we are going to look at how to install Viber on Zorin OS 16.
Firstly, we update the repositories of our system, and with the second command, we will install the application.
How to Skype on Almalinux 8 using terminal [Ed: Skype of Microsoft malware, so this is a terrible idea]
How to install Fonts on a Chromebook for Linux applications
Today we are looking at how to install fonts on a Chromebook for Linux applications. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
