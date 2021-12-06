Today in Techrights
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 386 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The Best compression utilities for Ubuntu
Ubuntu is considered a good distribution for beginners who usually want to learn Linux from scratch. In comparison between OS software, it is far better than windows. The integral part of system administration is File compression. It might be quite a tough task to find a reliable file compression tool. Till now many robust compression tools with better compression rates and the period has been developed which make backing up system data easier. So here we have listed the 10 top compression tools which will help out to choose the best compression tool.
Private Social Network with Raspberry Pi and OpenSource Social Network
Social networks spread everywhere, covering everyone’s life. But they are owned by companies, so you can be concerned about your privacy. With OpenSource Social Network (OSSN) you can create your own private one with a Raspberry PI and keep your data ownership. In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to install OpenSource Social Network in a Raspberry PI. Social Networks revolutionized people’s lives in the last few years. Everyone uses its social channels every day to stay connected with friends and family. But a common question regards the privacy and data security, which are shared with all world. Even if Social Networks created complex privacy policies to protect users, maintaining your data in your server is always the best option if you don’t want to make them available to the public.
Drawing 1.0 Simple Image Editor for Linux Released
Drawing is an alternative to MS Paint for Linux, and it’s part of the GNOME Circle initiative. Drawing, like Microsoft Paint, is a simple image editor. You may draw arrows, lines, geometrical forms, add colors, and do other things in this open-source application that you would expect to do in a conventional drawing application. This simple image editor for Linux desktops is modeled after Microsoft Paint, so it’s not trying to compete with GIMP or position itself as a Photoshop competitor. Instead, it’s simple software for simple use-cases. Drawing supports various image formats, including JPG, PNG, and BMP.
Android Leftovers
Content available under CC-BY-SA
© by original authors
Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6
Recent comments
7 hours 21 min ago
8 hours 1 min ago
21 hours 50 min ago
22 hours 56 min ago
1 day 8 min ago
1 day 48 min ago
1 day 50 min ago
1 day 54 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago