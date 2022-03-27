Why Does Linux Have So Many Distributions? Linux Distros Explained
The main reason why developers keep creating and distributing new Linux-based OSes is that they simply can. The Linux kernel is free. The apps are free. The resources to create a whole operating system on top of the kernel are free.
Nowadays, people rarely create a distro from scratch. Instead, they take another popular distro and either build a new OS using the former one as a base or reskin it with a new graphical user interface and added applications.
Open Hardware/Modding/Programming
