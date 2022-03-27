Open Hardware/Modding/Programming
-
Tiny Pinball Is As Cute As Pi
Pinball machines are large, complex, and heavy boxes of joy and delight. However, when you don’t have the money or space for one, you have to make your own mini Raspberry Pi-powered one.
-
Generating Composite Video On ESP32 With LVGL GUI
Just because a microcontroller doesn’t have a dedicated video peripheral doesn’t mean it cannot output a video signal. This is demonstrated once again, this time on the ESP32 by [aquaticus] with a library that generates PAL/SECAM and NTSC composite signals. As a finishing touch on the hardware side, [aqaticus] added an RCA jack is an optional extra. The composite signal itself is generated on GPIO 25, with the selection from a wide number of PAL and NTSC resolutions.
-
Trust issues
This is nice and simple and allows B to call private methods on A. Sadly, that only works if A and B reside in the same file because a forward declaration will cause a compile time error, unless we define the declared type in the same compilation unit.
Method resolution is a runtime creature in Raku. By carefully looking at the code, we can learn where Rakudo stores what we need to cheat with.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 472 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware/Modding/Programming
Why Does Linux Have So Many Distributions? Linux Distros Explained
The main reason why developers keep creating and distributing new Linux-based OSes is that they simply can. The Linux kernel is free. The apps are free. The resources to create a whole operating system on top of the kernel are free.
Nowadays, people rarely create a distro from scratch. Instead, they take another popular distro and either build a new OS using the former one as a base or reskin it with a new graphical user interface and added applications.
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 48 min ago
11 hours 28 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago