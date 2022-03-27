today's leftovers
Getting to know Tammy Tan, country manager for Red Hat Malaysia
We’re delighted to welcome Tammy Tan to Red Hat as the country manager for Malaysia, where she will be responsible for Red Hat’s business operations in one of Red Hat’s key Southeast Asia emerging markets. Tan brings over 21 years of experience in the IT industry and comes from a STEM background. Prior to her current role at Red Hat, Tan served as director of enterprise and commercial at Cisco Malaysia. She began her career as an engineer at Siemens and NTT Communications.
DIMOCO: Driving agility and scale with SUSE Rancher | SUSE Communities
“As we grow, containers are the most sensible and coherent direction for us to take. Working with SUSE Rancher, we get the most out of Kubernetes while reducing our management burden.” Philipp-Michael Radl, Senior Systems Engineer, DIMOCO.
1900 Games On The Steam Deck, with Wolfenstein: The New Order and Mortal Kombat X as Verified - Boiling Steam
In the past two days the number of games validated for the Steam Deck has jumped pretty fast once more. There are now more than 1900 games working on the Steam Deck – (1914 at the time of writing) in two categories as usual...
Unsurprisingly, the clock in your server's IPMI drifts over time
Most servers these days have an IPMI, including more or less all of ours. One of the standard IPMI functions is a 'system event log', which stores 'events' with timestamps, which means that the IPMI needs to have a clock. Some of our IPMIs are both connected to a network and support maintaining their time through NTP, but most of our IPMIs are either disconnected or at least don't support NTP (as far as I know). This means that their clocks are what's called 'free running'. In completely unsurprising news, these clocks drift.
GNOME is VERY customizable - Invidious
Matrix Finally Has Proper Group Calls... Sort Of - Invidious
For a long time Matrix has used Jitsi for it's call infrastructure but this poses an issue, it adds a single point of failure for group calls which for something like Matrix doesn't make sense so now Matrix finally supports calls over the Matrix network.
Linux Weekly Roundup #175
Welcome to this week's Linux Weekly Roundup.
We had a peaceful week in the world of Linux Releases, with only the release of Parrot 5.0.
I hope you will have a wonderful week.
Open Hardware/Modding/Programming
Why Does Linux Have So Many Distributions? Linux Distros Explained
The main reason why developers keep creating and distributing new Linux-based OSes is that they simply can. The Linux kernel is free. The apps are free. The resources to create a whole operating system on top of the kernel are free.
Nowadays, people rarely create a distro from scratch. Instead, they take another popular distro and either build a new OS using the former one as a base or reskin it with a new graphical user interface and added applications.
