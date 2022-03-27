Language Selection

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 27th, 2022

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 28th of March 2022 07:06:45 AM Filed under
Linux
News

This has been a great week for Linux news and releases following last week’s slowest pace of the year. We saw the release of the amazing GNOME 42 desktop environment with all of its goodies, which already landed in Clear Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed, and we got a new Debian Bullseye release, version 11.3, packed with all the latest security updates.

On top of that, I show you how to install the latest Linux 5.17 kernel on Ubuntu. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 27th, 2022, below!

Open Hardware/Modding/Programming

  • Tiny Pinball Is As Cute As Pi

    Pinball machines are large, complex, and heavy boxes of joy and delight. However, when you don’t have the money or space for one, you have to make your own mini Raspberry Pi-powered one.

  • Generating Composite Video On ESP32 With LVGL GUI

    Just because a microcontroller doesn’t have a dedicated video peripheral doesn’t mean it cannot output a video signal. This is demonstrated once again, this time on the ESP32 by [aquaticus] with a library that generates PAL/SECAM and NTSC composite signals. As a finishing touch on the hardware side, [aqaticus] added an RCA jack is an optional extra. The composite signal itself is generated on GPIO 25, with the selection from a wide number of PAL and NTSC resolutions.

  • Trust issues

    This is nice and simple and allows B to call private methods on A. Sadly, that only works if A and B reside in the same file because a forward declaration will cause a compile time error, unless we define the declared type in the same compilation unit. Method resolution is a runtime creature in Raku. By carefully looking at the code, we can learn where Rakudo stores what we need to cheat with.

Why Does Linux Have So Many Distributions? Linux Distros Explained

The main reason why developers keep creating and distributing new Linux-based OSes is that they simply can. The Linux kernel is free. The apps are free. The resources to create a whole operating system on top of the kernel are free.

Nowadays, people rarely create a distro from scratch. Instead, they take another popular distro and either build a new OS using the former one as a base or reskin it with a new graphical user interface and added applications.

today's howtos

  • How To Install MySQL Workbench on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL Workbench on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, MySQL Workbench is a unified visual tool for database architects, developers, and DBAs. In short, it provides a graphical user interface to design and edit databases, display them clearly, and manage them easily. Workbench can be used on computers with the Linux, macOS, or Microsoft Windows operating systems. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the MySQL Workbench on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How To Install OpenRGB on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenRGB on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenRGB earlier known as OpenAuraSDK is a free and open source application to control RGB lighting for a multitude of devices, independent of the manufacturer. OpenRGB also comes with a plugin interface that can extend the software’s functionality even further. It’s available for Linux and Microsoft Windows. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of an OpenRGB on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

  • How to install Viber on Zorin OS 16

    Today we are going to look at how to install Viber on Zorin OS 16. Firstly, we update the repositories of our system, and with the second command, we will install the application.

  • How to Skype on Almalinux 8 using terminal [Ed: Skype of Microsoft malware, so this is a terrible idea]
  • How to install Fonts on a Chromebook for Linux applications

    Today we are looking at how to install fonts on a Chromebook for Linux applications. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

