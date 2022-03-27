9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 27th, 2022
This has been a great week for Linux news and releases following last week’s slowest pace of the year. We saw the release of the amazing GNOME 42 desktop environment with all of its goodies, which already landed in Clear Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed, and we got a new Debian Bullseye release, version 11.3, packed with all the latest security updates.
On top of that, I show you how to install the latest Linux 5.17 kernel on Ubuntu. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 27th, 2022, below!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 575 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware/Modding/Programming
Why Does Linux Have So Many Distributions? Linux Distros Explained
The main reason why developers keep creating and distributing new Linux-based OSes is that they simply can. The Linux kernel is free. The apps are free. The resources to create a whole operating system on top of the kernel are free.
Nowadays, people rarely create a distro from scratch. Instead, they take another popular distro and either build a new OS using the former one as a base or reskin it with a new graphical user interface and added applications.
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 48 min ago
11 hours 28 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago