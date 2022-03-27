today's howtos
How to install multimedia codecs on Linux Mint | FOSS Linux
Multimedia codecs are comprised of the necessary libraries and dependencies for the operation of various forms of media files. Numerous Linux distributions (for example, Manjaro) include pre-defined set codecs.
Linux Mint adds the ability to install multimedia codecs during the system’s installation. However, you may uncheck that option for various reasons, including accelerating the installation process.
Apart from installing additional media players, such as VLC or MPV, multimedia codecs allow audio and video playback using integrated players. Additionally, after installation, encrypted DVD playback is permitted.
How to open a firewall on Linux Mint | FOSS Linux
A firewall protects a network by permitting or stopping data packets depending on security criteria. An effective firewall examines incoming traffic according to predefined criteria and prevents attacks by filtering questionable or unprotected data. Firewalls safeguard computer traffic at ports, where peripheral devices exchange data with a computer.
By deploying firewalls, you may prevent unwanted traffic from accessing your internal network perimeter from malicious sources, such as viruses and hackers. Therefore, this post will define a UFW firewall and demonstrate how to open a firewall port on Linux Mint.
Install Apache couchDB on Ubuntu 21.04
Install Apache Cassandra in CentOS 8
In this article we will learn how to Install Apache Cassandra in CentOS 8. Apache Cassandra was initially released in 2008 by the Apache Software Foundation. It is a free, open-source, NoSQL database management system that is designed to address large Data that can be shared across multiple servers. It provides high availability and it has excellent fault tolerances on basic hardware as well as in a larger cloud infrastructure.
How to configure Samba in Debian | FOSS Linux
Samba is a powerful open-source tool that permits Windows-like sharing of files and printers in a network on Linux systems. It enabled the coexistence and interrelation of Linux and Windows machines on the same network. Samba is installed on the Linux server that hosts the files to be shared. These shared files can be accessed by an accredited Linux or Windows client on the same network.
How to install Bagisto on Ubuntu/Debian Servers
Bagisto is a free, open-source eCommerce Platform. It is developed on Laravel and Vue.JS. It is a complete e-Commerce solutions for users who are looking to start their business and wants to sell their product online. So, it comes with many features like Responsive Front-End, Modern Admin Panel, Multiple Payment Gateways, Payment Gateway Integration, Access Control Levels, Multi-Currency etc. It provides users with small,medium to any size of businesses with a complete e-Commerce Package.
How to increase the size of the boot partition in Rocky Linux 8 / CentOS
. Let’s go with a more technical tutorial. Many times, we need to increase the size of the boot partition in Rocky Linux 8 / CentOS. The reasons can be very varied, but it’s always good to know. Let’s get started.
How to install Prometheus on Ubuntu/Debian servers
Prometheus is a open-source, reliable and strong monitoring and alerting system, Which is developed in Go. It can generate different data metrics from Operating Systems, Softwares, Services in real time and alert users depending upon the metrics. Prometheus metrics are collected through HTTP Pulls Requests which allows higher performance and scalability. It also offers multi-dimensional data model, Flexible query language and visualizations possibilities through tools like Grafana.
How to Set and Change Hostname in Rocky Linux 8 | Atlantic.Net
When working in the local environment, each system is assigned an IP address to distinguish them from one another on the LAN. However, it is very difficult to remember each host by their IP address, especially in a large environment. In this case, we can assign a unique hostname to each machine to remember them easily. Hostname also allows each machine to communicate using the device name rather than the IP address.
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.17 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
How to Install Siege Benchmarking Tool on Ubuntu - Linux Shout
Commands to install Seige Benchmarking tool on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS focal fossa for testing HTTP or HTTPS web server terminal.
Siege is a free web server stressing tool to install on Linux operating systems such as Ubuntu 20.04 using a command terminal for HTTP load testing and benchmarking. We can use it for stress testing by defining single or multiple URLs for simulated users. The result of the load test gives complete details of the number of hits recorded, bytes transferred, response time, concurrency, and return status. Siege supports HTTP/1.0 and 1.1 protocols, the GET and POST directives, cookies, transaction logging, and basic authentication.
How to Customize Ubuntu Touchpad Gestures - Technastic
If you’ve ever used any modern Windows 10 laptop with a decent touchpad, or a MacBook, you know how touchpad gestures make using the laptop so much easier. In many ways, they make the touchpad even better than using a Bluetooth mouse. Unfortunately, Linux-based operating systems such as Ubuntu haven’t really caught up in that department. But Ubuntu is still Linux so, if you want something, you can have it with a little effort. Today we’ll see how you can customize Ubuntu touchpad gestures.
We’re going to use a nifty little app, simply called Gesture. The interface is designed with the GNOME desktop environment in mind, but the functionality is the same on any desktop. Ubuntu and other Linux distros do come with some basic touchpad gestures for scrolling and right-click. For anything more, we can use the Gesture app. Basically, it deals with gestures that require three or four fingers.
How to Install Joomla CMS in RHEL 8 Linux
Joomla is an open-source CMS (Content Management System) primarily written in PHP programming language due to its scripting prowess.
It is characterized as free and open source to imply that any user who wishes to benefit from its usage has full control. Therefore, if you are interested in creating a blog/news/content site for a business or as a personal project, Joomla is an ideal candidate.
Network Boot install Centos OS
A network boot installation allows you to install CentOS to a system with access to an installation server. At a minimum, two approaches are required for a network installation:
PXE Server: A system running a DHCP server, a TFTP server, and an HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, or NFS server. While each server can run on a different physical system, the procedures in this section assume a single system is running all servers.
Client: The system to which you are installing CentOS. Once installation starts, the client queries the DHCP server, receives the boot files from the TFTP server, and downloads the installation image from the HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, or NFS server. Unlike other installation methods, the client does not require any physical boot media for the installation to start.
