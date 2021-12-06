Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 28th of March 2022 01:02:30 PM

The KDE Plasma desktop is an attractive and feature-rich environment to use. It provides a fluid interface with a touch of elegance that leaves many other Linux desktop environments in the dust. The desktop’s laser focus is on simplicity, as well as making your life easier.

As a system of tightly integrated user interfaces, the KDE Plasma desktop provides the necessary software and hardware configuration to create an environment that the majority of users will find appealing.

The KDE desktop is one of the most popular desktop environments out there. However, many users complain that the interface is not friendly to newbies but it really does come down to a matter of opinion and familiarity with other desktops outside Linux.