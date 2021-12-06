Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 28th of March 2022 01:46:56 PM

Metadata exists everywhere, whether it is a document, a message, pictures, or other file types.

You can easily access the metadata when you inspect the properties of a file.

However, users do not often focus on eliminating or getting rid of the metadata before sharing files. Mainly because they may not be aware of simple tools that make the task easier.

Metadata Cleaner is one such tool available for Linux users.