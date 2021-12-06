Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 28th of March 2022 01:53:30 PM

Filed under

In the entire post, we have seen a detailed explanation of how soft and hard links work on Linux. In case you intend to create a hard link to a directory, please be note that on modern computers, it’s almost impossible to create a hard link of directories. But you can create soft links to directories.

I hope this post has been helpful for you; if yes, please share this post with your friends and the Linux community. You can also let us know which linking you find most useful, or you’ve been using most on your system.