Hard Links and Soft Links in Linux: Everything You Need to Know
In the entire post, we have seen a detailed explanation of how soft and hard links work on Linux. In case you intend to create a hard link to a directory, please be note that on modern computers, it’s almost impossible to create a hard link of directories. But you can create soft links to directories.
I hope this post has been helpful for you; if yes, please share this post with your friends and the Linux community. You can also let us know which linking you find most useful, or you’ve been using most on your system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 462 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Zynq UltraScale+ gets the SiP treatment with tiny OSDZU3 module
Octavo Systems’ 40 x 20.5mm “OSDZU3” SiP module runs Linux on the FPGA-equipped, quad -A53 Zynq UltraScale ZU3 MPSoC with 2GB LPDDR4. An “OSDZU3-REF” carrier adds GbE, DP, SATA, USB, and PMODs. Octavo Systems has brought its System-in-Package expertise to its most challenging SoC yet, the AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale MPSoC. The 40 x 20.5mm OSDZU3 is about 60 percent smaller than “an equivalent system design with discrete components,” says Octavo. Previous Octavo SiPs have included the TI AM3358 based, 27 x 27mm OSD3358 used on the BeagleBone Black Wireless and the STM32MP1 powered, 18 x 18mm OSD32MP15x.
Best Open Source Internet Radio Player for Linux
Internet radio has become the norm in the age of the world wide web. We no longer need to finick around with a traditional radio player that is rather cumbersome to use. [...] Advanced Radio Player is a KDE native application that has the benefit of being the default player for systems that use the KDE Plasma desktop environment. Today, almost all mobile devices allow you to stream a radio station on the go. Most of these applications have an interface to choose your preferred music and stream it as you’re on and about.
Why AlmaLinux Is the Distro to Beat in the CentOS Linux Replacement Arena
The few who were expecting cries of anguish to start when CentOS 8 became unsupported at the strike of midnight on New Year’s Eve, were likely surprised when January came and went with nary a whisper about the loss of a Linux distribution that months earlier had powered millions of servers running mission critical workloads in data centers around the world. A year earlier Red Hat, which had sponsored the 18-year-old project for the better part of a decade and owned the CentOS trademark, announced it was closing the project down, while keeping the CentOS name for a different, if similar, distro.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 3 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 46 min ago
18 hours 32 min ago
19 hours 12 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago