Android Leftovers
-
Android TV 13 will allow the most outlandish PiP aspect ratios
-
GTPL Hathway launches GTPL Genie - A Hybrid Android TV Set Top Box with attractive subscription bundles
-
Hisense H8 4K ULED Android TVs return to all-time lows from $450 (Save up to $200) - 9to5Toys
-
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: New superstar in the Android world | The Financial Express
-
How To Set Up Android Notifications On Your PC
-
How To Connect A VPN To An Android Device
-
Google Maps search throwing "No results found" error on Android for some
-
Best 8 Android Casinos To Play In 2022
-
Oppo Find X5 Pro review: slick Android let down by weak camera zoom | Smartphones | The Guardian
-
OnePlus Nord 2T To Include 80W Charging, Android 12 & 90Hz Display
-
Xiaomi Android 12 update tracker: Eligible devices, release date, & more
-
Samsung One UI 4.0 & 4.1 (Android 12) update bug & issues tracker
-
The Galaxy A51 Android 12 update is here! - SamMobile
-
Nokia C01 Plus 32GB Variant With Android 11 Go And 3000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
-
GPD Announces the XP Plus, a Modular Android Games Console – Phandroid
-
Zynq UltraScale+ gets the SiP treatment with tiny OSDZU3 module
Octavo Systems’ 40 x 20.5mm “OSDZU3” SiP module runs Linux on the FPGA-equipped, quad -A53 Zynq UltraScale ZU3 MPSoC with 2GB LPDDR4. An “OSDZU3-REF” carrier adds GbE, DP, SATA, USB, and PMODs. Octavo Systems has brought its System-in-Package expertise to its most challenging SoC yet, the AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale MPSoC. The 40 x 20.5mm OSDZU3 is about 60 percent smaller than “an equivalent system design with discrete components,” says Octavo. Previous Octavo SiPs have included the TI AM3358 based, 27 x 27mm OSD3358 used on the BeagleBone Black Wireless and the STM32MP1 powered, 18 x 18mm OSD32MP15x.
Best Open Source Internet Radio Player for Linux
Internet radio has become the norm in the age of the world wide web. We no longer need to finick around with a traditional radio player that is rather cumbersome to use. [...] Advanced Radio Player is a KDE native application that has the benefit of being the default player for systems that use the KDE Plasma desktop environment. Today, almost all mobile devices allow you to stream a radio station on the go. Most of these applications have an interface to choose your preferred music and stream it as you’re on and about.
Why AlmaLinux Is the Distro to Beat in the CentOS Linux Replacement Arena
The few who were expecting cries of anguish to start when CentOS 8 became unsupported at the strike of midnight on New Year’s Eve, were likely surprised when January came and went with nary a whisper about the loss of a Linux distribution that months earlier had powered millions of servers running mission critical workloads in data centers around the world. A year earlier Red Hat, which had sponsored the 18-year-old project for the better part of a decade and owned the CentOS trademark, announced it was closing the project down, while keeping the CentOS name for a different, if similar, distro.
