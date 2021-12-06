Language Selection

Best Open Source Internet Radio Player for Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 28th of March 2022 02:22:48 PM
GNU
Linux
Software

Internet radio has become the norm in the age of the world wide web. We no longer need to finick around with a traditional radio player that is rather cumbersome to use.

Advanced Radio Player is a KDE native application that has the benefit of being the default player for systems that use the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

Today, almost all mobile devices allow you to stream a radio station on the go. Most of these applications have an interface to choose your preferred music and stream it as you’re on and about.

Zynq UltraScale+ gets the SiP treatment with tiny OSDZU3 module

Octavo Systems’ 40 x 20.5mm “OSDZU3” SiP module runs Linux on the FPGA-equipped, quad -A53 Zynq UltraScale ZU3 MPSoC with 2GB LPDDR4. An “OSDZU3-REF” carrier adds GbE, DP, SATA, USB, and PMODs. Octavo Systems has brought its System-in-Package expertise to its most challenging SoC yet, the AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale MPSoC. The 40 x 20.5mm OSDZU3 is about 60 percent smaller than “an equivalent system design with discrete components,” says Octavo. Previous Octavo SiPs have included the TI AM3358 based, 27 x 27mm OSD3358 used on the BeagleBone Black Wireless and the STM32MP1 powered, 18 x 18mm OSD32MP15x. Read more

Why AlmaLinux Is the Distro to Beat in the CentOS Linux Replacement Arena

The few who were expecting cries of anguish to start when CentOS 8 became unsupported at the strike of midnight on New Year’s Eve, were likely surprised when January came and went with nary a whisper about the loss of a Linux distribution that months earlier had powered millions of servers running mission critical workloads in data centers around the world. A year earlier Red Hat, which had sponsored the 18-year-old project for the better part of a decade and owned the CentOS trademark, announced it was closing the project down, while keeping the CentOS name for a different, if similar, distro. Read more

Android Leftovers

